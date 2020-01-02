Hey Siri, call me hahaha

It’s the day after the New Year, and news seems a little light this morning. So while I was looking for things to write about, I came across this gem.

Someone told Siri to call them “hahaha” or something along the lines of that. Watch the video above – it’s utterly hilarious and somewhat frightening. Go ahead and watch it now, I’ll wait.

Great, you’re back. Disturbing, right? Well, it gets weirder. I originally found this on Reddit, but the comments to this thread unearthed some other voice-dication trickery. For example, “My ROFLCopter goes soi soi soi soi soi.” Or the Google Translate beatbox. This one is a goodie too. It’s painfully obvious people have too much time on their hands.

Alright, that’s all I got. Again, it’s a slow news day.

Editors’ Recommendations: