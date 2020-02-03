Deals
Hitman 2 is on sale for just $15 on both Xbox One and PS4
$15 sounds like a pretty good price
If your current game collection is looking a little stale these days and you’re looking to spruce things up with a new game, Hitman 2 is just $15 right now for both the PS4 and Xbox One. It normally sells for $50. Here’s a quick rundown of the game described in Amazon’s product page:
Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in HITMAN 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most deadly assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story – your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but upon learning your target’s true identity and the truth about 47’s past, nothing will ever be the same
Josiah, our resident games guy, had nothing really bad to say about it: “I haven’t played it, but I’ve heard pretty good things about it. $15 sounds like a pretty good price.”
Honestly, we have to agree. If this sounds like your cup of tea, scoop this up while you can because we don’t know how long this price is around for.
