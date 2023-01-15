Hohem’s best-selling smartphone gimbal is $20 off right now

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Are you looking to add a new level to your smartphone videography skills? Today is your day because Hohem’s best-selling smartphone gimbal is 20% off.

But here’s the kicker: the deal is only good for today. Come tomorrow; the price goes back up. Clip the 20% on-site coupon to get the discount, and you’re good to go.

This gimbal boasts outstanding stabilizing performance thanks to iSteady’s 4.0 anti-shake algorithm system.

This means you can shoot buttery smooth footage and easily create cinematic shots with your phone.

The gimbal offers four following modes: pan and tilt follow, pan follow, all follow, and all lock, so you can adjust to your shooting needs and produce wonderful videos.

But that’s not all – the Hohem gimbal also features a unique AI tracking sensor and gesture control, allowing for automatic tracking and even face tracking while live streaming or doing online meetings.

Plus, the gimbal has an adjustable LED video light to improve your lighting environment. And with a 9-hour standby time, you can film freely outdoors.

It also doubles as a low-key charger for your devices

One of its best features is that it acts as an emergency power bank for your devices. So, if your phone is running low on power, plug it into the gimbal boom, and voila – you have a slow, steady charge.

The Hohem Pro App, compatible with iPhones and Android, offers various shooting functions, including 7 one-tap templates such as Inception, Dolly Zoom, Timelapse, and Panoramas in Moment Mode.

With just one tap, the gimbal can rotate to 270°/180° automatically, allowing even beginners to create blockbuster-worthy videos and gain likes on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

The clock is ticking

If this sounds like something you need, jump on this deal because once they sell out, that’s it. So clip that 20% coupon and take your videography to new heights.

