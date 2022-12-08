The KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide (2022)

This auto-emptying and auto-cleaning robot will vacuum your carpets and floors, mop your dust and spills, and then clean after itself. It’s also quiet enough to run during the night and has object avoidance.
Give the gift of peace of mind. The Noorio B210 is a high-quality security camera with 2K resolution, a 100-lumen spotlight, and a 6-month battery life—all designed to help keep your giftee safe when they’re out of the house.
The Nooie 360 Cam 2 is a high-quality camera that lets you see what’s happening in your home while you are away. The 2K resolution, 8x zoom, and night vision make the Nooie 360 Cam 2 an excellent holiday gift.
Instead of doing all the dirty work, iRobot’s Braava Jet robot mop does all the heavy lifting. Easily control where & when it cleans. You can even set up routines or bark orders to it via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Apple’s compact and powerful smart speaker offers killer sound quality and the ability to control your smart home devices with just your voice. With its sleek and modern design, it’ll look great in any home.
Give the gift of a clean home with iRobot’s Roomba S9+. This powerful and intelligent robot vacuum features advanced mapping technology and suction power, making it easy to keep your home clean and tidy.
Give the gift of convenience and security with the Securam EOS Smart Lock. This sleek and modern lock allows users to easily control access to their home with their smartphone. Perfect for the tech-savvy and security-conscious.
The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is great for both apartment dwellers/renters and homeowners. It’s easily installed on your existing lock and gives anyone remote access, 24/7 monitoring abilities, and auto lock/unlock features.
The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System is a cost-effective solution for poor Wi-Fi coverage in households. It’s easy to set up, offers dual-band, and is controllable via an app. Makes for a great gift for any home with Wi-Fi dead zones.
The Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale is much more than your average scale. It can tell your heart rate, body fat, bone mass, and more. Plus, it can track the progress of eight different by people setting up separate profiles.
The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is a plug-and-play mic that’s great for game chat, streaming, or recording. It’s easy to use and works with both PC and Mac. Plus, onboard audio controls make it easy to set up and tweak.
Looking to gift someone a great pair of speakers? The Monoprice MTM-100 is what you need. With tons of inputs and outputs and an included subwoofer, these speakers will give you the kind of sound you’ve been waiting for.
The Monoprice SYNC ANC headphones can block out background noise and allow you to focus on your music without any outside distractions. It also comes with aptX Low Latency technology for optimal sound quality.
The Yealink BH72 Office Wireless Headset is the perfect gift for the busy professional in your life. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this wireless headset allows for seamless communication in any office setting.
JBuds Air Sport earbuds are a great gift for anyone who enjoys listening to music while exercising. They’re waterproof and sweatproof, ensuring they can be used during any activity without fear of damage.
This powerful and waterproof speaker offers exceptional sound quality and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or indoor parties. Give the gift of great sound with the JBL Flip 5.
One of the smallest Dolby Atomos soundbars, the MagniFi Mini AX is only 15 inches wide. It still has room-filling sound, thanks to a wireless subwoofer and DTS:X support, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.
Master & Dynamic is known for its high-quality audio devices. The MG20 features premium components, like lambskin leather earpads, magnesium earcups, Alcantara fabric for the headband, and 50mm Beryllium drivers.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a premium gaming headset with dual audio through Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. It comes with a base station equalizer and an extra battery, so you’re always ready to game.
Enjoy active noise cancellation, 5-21,000 Hz response, and crystal clear microphones for voice calls and voice assistant use. They also boast a seven-hour battery life and three full charges in the carrying case.
Toshiba’s C350 Series comes equipped with Fire TV for all your favorite apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Plus, with 4K LED, you’ll be getting gorgeous picture quality at an affordable price.
VIZIO’s MQX Series offers 4K resolution for streaming and gaming with Dolby Vision HDR for pristine image quality. Plus, easily access all your favorite streaming apps using VIZIO’s smart capabilities.
Hisense’s 58-inch ULED features 4K resolution and peak brightness for a beautiful viewing experience. It has built-in Fire TV, giving you access to apps like Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.
Samsung’s Frame TV is perfect for the art lover in your life. Its sleek design and 4K resolution make it a beautiful piece of art when it isn’t in use. Plus, it has a built-in art library, so you can display a rotating selection of artwork.
Give the gift of an exceptional viewing experience with the Samsung 55″ Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV. This TV offers crisp 4K resolution and QLED technology, delivering vibrant and realistic picture quality that’s tough to beat.
The Amazon 75″ Omni 4K UHD TV is the ultimate gift for the home entertainment enthusiast. Its stunning 4K UHD resolution and built-in Alexa allow you to access your favorite content and control your smart home.
With its 8K resolution and powerful streaming capabilities, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience like no other. The voice remote and sleek design makes it easy to use. Great gift for the tech-lover in your life
The king of VR headsets is still the Meta Quest 2. It opens a world of virtual reality entertainment and even comes with Beat Saber, one of the best VR games. Buying it from Best Buy gets you Resident Evil 4 as well.
It’s getting easier to get your hands on a next-gen gaming console, and the Xbox Series S is the most readily available. The digital-only console offers 120 FPS gaming and four generations of Xbox gaming.
For those who play racing games on PC or Xbox, the G923 Racing Wheel kicks things up a notch. With a full set of pedals and Trueforce racing wheel, you’ll be more immersed than ever as you race down the track.
With this standalone Bluetooth mic, you can talk to your friends on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC for easy communication in-game. With its 10-hour battery life, you’ll have plenty of time in-game chat before needing a charge.
This joystick won’t make anyone better at fighting games, but it will sure make them want to practice. Featuring 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons just like in the arcades, this looks every bit as good as it plays.
The Protection case from PowerA adds a little security to your Nintendo Switch when you carry it around. It’s got a sturdy outer shell and molded interior that protects. Plus, it comes in tons of sweet designs.
Turn your TV into a cloud gaming setup with this bundle from Amazon. The Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to Amazon Luna, and the Luna Controller is the perfect device for gaming on Amazon’s cloud service.
This controller can turn an Android or iPhone into a gaming machine with a full controller attached. It’s great for mobile games from the Google Play Store or cloud gaming options like Xbox Cloud Gaming.
For the mobile gamers out there, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a nice step above the controls you’ll get on your mobile phone. It’s an Android device with a dedicated controller built for cloud gaming.
Roccat’s design for the Vulcan II Max is unique. It’s a mechanical keyboard with keycaps that resemble what you’d find on a laptop. That allows for awesome RGB customization on an already stylish keyboard.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is the baste of the latest Pro controller from Microsoft. With tons of interchangeable components and settings, you can turn the Elite Series 2 into your own, personal controller.
The Aerox 9 is an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse with tons of customizable buttons, great for games with complex mechanics. With 18 programmable buttons, you can have the perfect setup in every game.
Amazon’s own wireless controller is designed specifically with Luna Cloud gaming in mind. The controller automatically connects to Luna over Bluetooth or USB, making it a great option for gaming across different devices.
With its comfortable design and reliable wireless connection, this controller will take any gamer to the next level. Its motion controls make it versatile, while its long battery life ensures hours of fun.
Upgrade any gamers setup with the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid headset. With its comfortable fit and high-quality audio, this headset will take any gaming experience to the next level. Perfect for competitive gamers.
If you need a lightweight mouse to sling around, this option from EMPYRE gets a lot right. It’s lightweight, has replaceable plates, RGB, and uses a simple design which is great for fast-paced shooters.
The Craft Series Chair is a perfect example of DXRacer’s expertise. It features a smooth PU leather cover and a gel foam interior on the seat and back. Plus, there are tons of adjustments, lumbar support, and an included neck pillow.
The Galaxy A53 also features a versatile camera system that allows you to capture beautiful photos and videos, even in low light. Give the gift of convenience and entertainment with the Samsung Galaxy A53.
The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.5-inch QHD+ display, an incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a versatile triple camera system. This phone is perfect for anyone who wants the best of the best.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the perfect gift for the modern, on-the-go individual. With its foldable design and impressive features, this smartphone is perfect for staying connected and productive wherever they go.
The Galaxy S22’s sleek design and cutting-edge camera make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone. With its impressive camera and long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S22 is the perfect gift.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the perfect gift for the tech-savvy person in your life. This smartphone is sure to impress with its foldable design and cutting-edge technology. Give the gift of convenience and style with the Z Fold 3.
Having a portable monitor around can make all the difference. Whether traveling for work or setting up your workspace in a temporary spot – a second monitor can come in clutch. Gift your favorite techie the gift of portability.
This hybrid smartwatch from Withings features heart rate, sleep, activity, and blood oxygen tracking. It also has ECG capability, to detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm so personal health has never been easier.
Stuff the stockings with gaming cheer, with Pix Brix’s puzzle blocks that can create art, or 3D characters like Bob Ross, the painter everyone grew up watching who was reintroduced to the next generation by live streaming site Twitch.
Art isn’t just for the holidays, and this smart picture frame brings a whole year of rotating artworks from a curated list of over ten thousand pieces. You can add your own images if you want, or display your treasured NFTs.
Apple users will appreciate this 4-in-1 charging station that can juice up their iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at full speed while recharging another device via USB-C. That’ll clear some nightstand clutter.
The Echo Show 10 is great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games. It has a built-in Alexa, so you can control your smart home and enjoy hands-free music, news, and more. Plus, its unique design allows the screen to rotate.
Amazon Smart Plugs are the perfect gift for anyone looking to add a touch of convenience to their home. These compact plugs connect to any standard outlet and can be controlled using a smartphone or voice assistant.
The Sprocket Studio Plus is the perfect gift for anyone looking to make their memories last a lifetime. With the ability to edit and customize photos from your phone, eliminating the need for trips to the drug store.
What’s the worst thing about coffee? No, not the effects of too much, we mean realizing that the cup you made an hour ago is now cold and lifeless. Not anymore, with Ember’s range of temperature control smart mugs. Set your preferred temperature and it’ll keep your cuppa at that temp for nearly an hour and a half.
If you’re buying for an Apple fan, you can do no wrong by buying them some AirTags. We did say AirTags, though, as in plural. They’ve got stuff to track, and you’ve got a gift that needs giving. That’s a win-win.
With a full house of guests this holiday, Wi-Fi speeds might suffer. Amazon’s eero Pro 6E mesh system blankets up to 4,000 sq ft and over 100 connected devices so everyone can easily upload holiday snaps.
Bob and Brad’s X6 Pro Massage Gun is the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life. With six interchangeable massage heads and a powerful motor, it offers deep-tissue massage to help relieve muscle soreness.
The Ardent FX is an all-in-one, portable canna kitchen suitable for amateur and gourmet canna chefs. It is a slick, discrete device that seamlessly fits into your kitchen while making the best cannabutter you’ve tasted.
Everybody hates internet lag. Fix that with this DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and router, perfect for high bandwidth connections. It also has WiFi 6, so every device in the house will benefit from speedy connections.
The Merge Cube lets you hold digitally augmented reality objects with your hands. The companion subscription has a world of STEM content to explore, or you can create and hold your virtual objects in your hand.
Spur a lifelong love of science with this 10” Newtonian reflector telescope. Celestron’s StarSense software works on your smartphone to point out celestial bodies to study, with lists of the easiest-to-see things in the sky based on your location and time.
The Oclean X Pro electric toothbrush offers three different brushing modes and 32 different intensities. And with up to 42,000 brush strokes per minute, it’s so much more productive than a regular toothbrush.
The Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN Charger is ideal for keeping multiple devices charged at once. Perfect for a MacBook or other laptop, the Nexode charges incredibly fast, and it’s smaller than Apple’s single-port charger.
Withings’ first ECG-enabled hybrid smartwatch, ScanWatch helps you track your health as never before. Along with ECG and AFib checks, it tracks your sleeping, exercise metrics, and more. Plus, 30-day battery life.
It’s got three AC outlets that power all your gear when camping, and it even offers enough power to run a full-sized fridge for a while. Better yet, you can add solar panels to recharge it if you need more juice.
Enjoy your favorite entertainment in brilliant 4K HDR. Get personalized recommendations based on your subscriptions, all in one place. Choose what to watch without having to switch between multiple apps.
Race across five different islands in this return of everyone’s favorite speedy hedgehog. Collect coins, finish quests, and master puzzles across this 3D platformer as you become Sonic in another adventure.
For those who can’t get enough of the Borderlands world, New Tales from the Borderlands has a brand new story for you. Make important choices that decide the fate of those around you in this story-driven adventure.
Need for Speed is back with another colorful addition to the popular racing franchise. Build your car and see if you have what it takes to master the ultimate street racing challenges in Need for Speed Unbound.
Another real contender for Game of the Year, Elden Ring is the culmination of years of Soulslike titles from FromSoftware. Traverse the open world and master complex combat in one of the year’s greatest RPGs.
Rejoin the story of Aloy as you take on massive mech enemies across the beautiful land of far-future America. With new enemies, new abilities, and new goals, Horizon Forbidden West is a brilliant addition to the franchise.
The latest installment to the Call of Duty franchise brings a brand new story campaign. There are also a bunch of updated mechanics, new weapons and maps, and much more in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.
A fan favorite from the Borderlands franchise, Tiny Tina is back with a brand new standalone adventure. This Dungeons and Dragons-inspired tale brings all the unpredictability that makes the Borderlands franchise stand out.
Join up with two members of opposing nations as you work together to end the cycle of violence between them. Build a group of up to six characters as you fight through the fantastical world in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Splatoon is back with another wacky, colorful battle game. Splatoon 3 lets you paint the world with all new weapons, maps, and abilities. Plus, there’s a story mode in case you’re not feeling too competitive.
The Galaxy Tab S8 is a versatile and powerful gift perfect for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained. With its 8-inch AMOLED display, it delivers stunning visuals for movies, TV shows, and games.
Have an Apple user in your life? Get them an iPad Pro. It features a stunning Retina display and powerful performance, and it’s great for multitasking and running demanding apps. Give the gift of performance with an iPad Pro.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained on the go. Its stunning 8-inch AMOLED display and powerful performance make it great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games.
The Fire HD 10 tablet is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained. Its vibrant 10.1-inch Full HD display and powerful performance make it great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games.
Huion’s Kamvas Pro drawing tablets rival the bigger names in the industry. You’ll love the QLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution and the accurate pen digitizer with fully-laminated, anti-glare glass.
Most e-ink devices are black and white, but the BOOX Nova Air features Kaleido Plus’s color tech for 4096 colors. It’s got 32GB of storage for tons of ebooks and documents and has a stylus for marking up notes.
This Chromebook is an 11-inch ChromeOS tablet with a detachable keyboard. It’s portable and powerful enough to churn through homework or other light tasks. Buying it directly from Lenovo gets you more RAM and a stylus.
ASUS’s Zephyrus G14 in its AMD Advantage Edition comes with a Ryzen 9 6900HS 8 core 16 thread monster CPU and either an AMD Radeon RX 6700S or 6800S. It also features a Pantone-validated 16:10 IPS screen at 120Hz.
Razer’s Blade 15 is a gaming powerhouse inside a tiny, matte black aluminum shell. The flagship gaming laptop comes with the latest CPUs and GPUs, and options for IPS or OLED 1440p displays with ultra-fast refresh rates.
The Apple MacBook Air is the best laptop for most users, with all-day battery life, a powerful M2 processor, and a quad-speaker setup. It’s also fanless, perfect for those who get irritated by random noises.
This QD-OLED gaming monitor from Alienware is one of the best monitors you can buy today. G-SYNC Ultimate combines with a 175Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gaming, capable HDR performance and colors that pop.
Everyone must look good on camera these days whether it’s grandparents, cousins, or work conference calls. Help them look their best with this color-adjustable, diffused light that can double as a desk lamp.
Good Mac keyboards are hard to find, especially mechanical options. Gift your favorite Mac user this excellent WOMBAT mechanical keyboard for Mac. It features a slick design, it’s super easy to type on, and you won’t go poor buying it.
Video calls will get a serious upgrade with this webcam from Poly, which features 1080p video capture from an 80-degree field of view, and an inbuilt privacy shutter. It also comes with an over-monitor mount.
Roccat’s design for the Vulcan II Max is unique. It’s a mechanical keyboard with keycaps that resemble what you’d find on a laptop. That allows for awesome RGB customization on an already stylish keyboard.
Making the jump to an NVMe SSD gives you a noticeable boost in speed on your PC. And Samsung’s 980 Pro series with 2TB of storage is a perfect option for a new computer or to expand your current setup.
Whether for gaming, work, or everyday use, the Nuphy Halo 65 is the ultimate choice for any keyboard enthusiast. Give the gift of ultimate precision and style with the Nuphy Halo 65 Mechanical Keyboard.
This desktop will dominate any game. The Orion 5000’s 9th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics ensure smooth and realistic visuals, while its customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of style.
This monitor is a banger and complements any setup. With a Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro – this is the last monitor you’ll ever have to throw money at.
The Acer Aspire C27 All-in-One PC is the perfect gift for the tech-savvy and modern home. With its slim design and full HD display, this powerful PC offers a sleek and convenient way to stay connected and productive.
The Obsbot Tiny 4K is an AI-powered 4K webcam that boasts features such as auto-tracking, gesture controls, 4X digital zoom, HDR, and much more. Give the gift of exceptional video communication with the Obsbot Tiny 4K.
The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is, hands down, one of the best keyboards we have used to date. The typing experience is second to none, and its media controls and 2-port USB-C hub round out a complete package.
This pint-sized powerhouse uses USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 to give 2,000MB/s read-write speeds. That’s faster than most internal SSDs, and those can’t be unplugged and put in your pocket, or your giftee’s stockings.
Get room-filling sound for your movie watching with this diminutive sound bar. It measures less than 15″ across yet supports DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, and has Polk’s SDA soundfield-widening tech, with a subwoofer to bring the thump.
These fancy shades create a virtual theater screen 130” across for movies, gaming, and even work use. They work with almost every device, and unlike Google Glass, you won’t look like a nerd wearing them.
The Leisure 470 Pro is a small, lightweight 1080p projector, perfect for those who want decent picture quality in a compact design. The projector works with both Android and iOS. Use promo code pro20off for a $20 discount.
Gift someone a cinema-like environment this holiday season. The Vankyo V700W is an HD projector made to sit in your living room. It can project up to 120 inches and features HDMI and wireless video inputs.
Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick features Wi-Fi 6 and more power. It’s packed Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio. At $35, you can buy a few and cross a few names off your shopping list.
Meet Amazon’s first Kindle with handwriting support. The Scribe lets you annotate and scribble, like using a notebook. It also features a high-resolution display and long battery life, so you can use it for hours.
Give the gift of sound with a Qobuz music streaming subscription. With a wide range of audio formats and a vast library of songs, Qobuz makes for the perfect gift. It’s a great alternative to Spotify and Apple Music.
This portable project has 4K input for games and movies at up to 150 inches. It has auto keystone correction and autofocus, plus Harmon Kardon speakers for an immersive experience you can take anywhere.
We’ve had a blast putting this gift guide together, and we’re almost sad to see it go. But that’s life. One day you’ve got a wonderful present list, and the next, you’re scrambling to find something for everyone on your list. So don’t get too caught up in the holiday rush – with these great gifts, it’s never too early to jump-start your holiday shopping. We hope this helps make that task easier and the holiday season a little merrier.