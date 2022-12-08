The KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide (2022)

If you haven’t maxed out your credit card yet, our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide is full of the year’s hottest tech and gaming products.

While our selection looks at the usual gadgets and smartphones, we’ve also included some out-of-the-box ideas.

From the best mechanical keyboards and tablets to the year’s hottest streaming services, there’s something here for everyone on your shopping list.

We’ll break down each category for quick access in the sidebar, or you can scroll through the categories below if you feel like browsing.

No matter who you’re shopping for, something here is sure to please everyone on your list. Happy holidays!