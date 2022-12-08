The KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide (2022)

Connect with us

christmas tree and gifts

If you haven’t maxed out your credit card yet, our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide is full of the year’s hottest tech and gaming products. 

While our selection looks at the usual gadgets and smartphones, we’ve also included some out-of-the-box ideas. 

From the best mechanical keyboards and tablets to the year’s hottest streaming services, there’s something here for everyone on your shopping list. 

We’ll break down each category for quick access in the sidebar, or you can scroll through the categories below if you feel like browsing.

No matter who you’re shopping for, something here is sure to please everyone on your list. Happy holidays!

Jump Ahead

🏠 Smart Home

Roborock S7MaxV

$1399.99

This auto-emptying and auto-cleaning robot will vacuum your carpets and floors, mop your dust and spills, and then clean after itself. It’s also quiet enough to run during the night and has object avoidance.

Amazon Best Buy Roborock

Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi

$259.99

The Assure Lock 2 is a perfect gift for homeowners. It’s 30% smaller and has a simple, compact look to complement any home aesthetic. Give the gift of never having to hide keys under a mat again.

Amazon Best Buy Wellbots

Noorio B200 Wireless Security Camera

$140
$129

Give the gift of peace of mind. The Noorio B210 is a high-quality security camera with 2K resolution, a 100-lumen spotlight, and a 6-month battery life—all designed to help keep your giftee safe when they’re out of the house.

Noorio Amazon

Nooie 360 Cam 2

$70

The Nooie 360 Cam 2 is a high-quality camera that lets you see what’s happening in your home while you are away. The 2K resolution, 8x zoom, and night vision make the Nooie 360 Cam 2 an excellent holiday gift.

Nooie Amazon

Nest Doorbell with battery

$179.99
$120

Being able to see who’s at your doorbell without having to get up off the couch is amazing. It’s also got two-way audio, is wirless, is easy to install, and can record the last three hours for free.

Best Buy Target

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop

$449.99
$299.99

Instead of doing all the dirty work, iRobot’s Braava Jet robot mop does all the heavy lifting. Easily control where & when it cleans. You can even set up routines or bark orders to it via Alexa or Google Assistant.

iRobot Best Buy Amazon Target

HomePod mini

$99.99

Apple’s compact and powerful smart speaker offers killer sound quality and the ability to control your smart home devices with just your voice. With its sleek and modern design, it’ll look great in any home.

Best Buy Target

iRobot Roomba S9+

$999
$799

Give the gift of a clean home with iRobot’s Roomba S9+. This powerful and intelligent robot vacuum features advanced mapping technology and suction power, making it easy to keep your home clean and tidy.

iRobot Amazon Best Buy Target

Securam EOS Smart Lock

$199.99
$169

Give the gift of convenience and security with the Securam EOS Smart Lock. This sleek and modern lock allows users to easily control access to their home with their smartphone. Perfect for the tech-savvy and security-conscious.

Amazon

August WiFi Smart Lock

$229.99
$168

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is great for both apartment dwellers/renters and homeowners. It’s easily installed on your existing lock and gives anyone remote access, 24/7 monitoring abilities, and auto lock/unlock features.

Amazon Home Depot August

Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System

$99.99

The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System is a cost-effective solution for poor Wi-Fi coverage in households. It’s easy to set up, offers dual-band, and is controllable via an app. Makes for a great gift for any home with Wi-Fi dead zones.

Amazon Vilo

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Triangles

$169

Nanoleaf’s full-cover addressable, music-reactive RGB panels are hot decor pieces. The Ultra Black kit won’t mess up your existing decorating, as they fade to matte black when turned off.

Amazon Nanoleaf

Everscape

$249

Gift a memory they’ll never forget with Everscape. The company turns a favorite picture into a 3D photocube that brings a depth that has to be seen to be believed.

Everscape

Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale

$179

The Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale is much more than your average scale. It can tell your heart rate, body fat, bone mass, and more. Plus, it can track the progress of eight different by people setting up separate profiles.

Amazon Best Buy

Petlibro Granary Pet Feeder

$89.99

This automatic feeder will make taking care of your furry friends much easier. You can load it up with food for weeks and set a personalized schedule to ensure your pets are never hungry.

Amazon Petlibro

🎧 Audio

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

$129

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is a plug-and-play mic that’s great for game chat, streaming, or recording. It’s easy to use and works with both PC and Mac. Plus, onboard audio controls make it easy to set up and tweak.

Amazon Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

$129

The Stealth 600 is a wireless gaming headset built for multi-platform gaming. Whether on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo, the Stealth 600 is a great headset with a 48-hour battery and powerful sound.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset

$149
$99

Built specifically for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless gaming headset features 50mm titanium drivers and Razer’s HyperClear mic for optimal chatting while gaming.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless

$179
$119

The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset is great for PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch. It comes in black and white and offers impressive sound at an affordable price.

Amazon Best Buy

GravaStar Sirius P5

$89

GravaStar’s back with another unique design with three interchangeable case designs on the GravaStar Sirius P5 earbuds. They offer 40 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gaming Mode for low-latency.

Amazon GravaStar

JVC Riptidz Wireless Earbuds

$39.95
$29.23

These true wireless earbuds come with touch controls, Bluetooth 5.1, and IPX5 water resistance. Plus, they’re available in four different colors.

Amazon

Monoprice MTM-100 HD Desktop Speakers 

$500

Looking to gift someone a great pair of speakers? The Monoprice MTM-100 is what you need. With tons of inputs and outputs and an included subwoofer, these speakers will give you the kind of sound you’ve been waiting for.

Monoprice

Monoprice SYNC-ANC Headphones

$60

The Monoprice SYNC ANC headphones can block out background noise and allow you to focus on your music without any outside distractions. It also comes with aptX Low Latency technology for optimal sound quality.

Monoprice

Yealink BH72 Office Wireless Headset

$284
$198

The Yealink BH72 Office Wireless Headset is the perfect gift for the busy professional in your life. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this wireless headset allows for seamless communication in any office setting.

Amazon

Roku Streambar

$129
$99.99

Roku’s Streambar is the perfect gift for TV lovers. With its compact design and powerful audio, this soundbar will enhance any home setup, Plus, the voice remote and simple setup makes it easy to use.

Roku Best Buy Amazon

JBUDS AIR SPORT Earbuds

$69
$41

JBuds Air Sport earbuds are a great gift for anyone who enjoys listening to music while exercising. They’re waterproof and sweatproof, ensuring they can be used during any activity without fear of damage.

JLAB Best Buy Amazon

UE Wonderboom 2

$100
$80

Bluetooth speakers are great gifts, and Ultimate Ears make some of the best. The Wonderboom 2 gives you big sound, big style, and most importantly – big battery, with 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon

JBL Flip 5

$129.95
$100

This powerful and waterproof speaker offers exceptional sound quality and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or indoor parties. Give the gift of great sound with the JBL Flip 5.

Amazon Best Buy Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones

$399
$349

The XM5 is an upgraded iteration of Sony’s best-selling XM4 headphones, and this new offering comes packed with features. The biggest change? The design, and for the better.

Best Buy Target Amazon B&H

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

$350

Gift someone Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones – they’ll thank you for life. These powerful headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and exceptional sound quality – perfect for music lovers.

Best Buy Amazon Target

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar

$499

One of the smallest Dolby Atomos soundbars, the MagniFi Mini AX is only 15 inches wide. It still has room-filling sound, thanks to a wireless subwoofer and DTS:X support, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.

Amazon Best Buy

Monoprice DT-3BT desktop speakers

$99
$79

Are your built-in monitor speakers not cutting it? Want something that looks good and fits with any setup? Monoprice’s latest offering features multiple connectivity options and sounds great.

Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-GDL3

$129

The Air ATH-GDL3 by Audio-Technica comes in at only 220 grams, making it one of the lightest and most comfortable headsets. The Air is also compatible with the latest gaming consoles, and PCs.

Amazon

Master & Dynamic MG20

$450

Master & Dynamic is known for its high-quality audio devices. The MG20 features premium components, like lambskin leather earpads, magnesium earcups, Alcantara fabric for the headband, and 50mm Beryllium drivers.

Amazon Master & Dynamic

GravaStar Venus

$90

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker that stands out from the crowd? The GravaStar Venus is a small but powerful Bluetooth speaker with a unique sci-fi-inspired design modeled after an alien spacecraft.

Amazon Best Buy GravaStar

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

$350

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a premium gaming headset with dual audio through Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. It comes with a base station equalizer and an extra battery, so you’re always ready to game.

Amazon Best Buy SteelSeries

Polk React soundbar

$269
$199

This soundbar offers room-filling, DTS virtual surround. It’s Alexa-enabled, too. If you care about the giftee, the wireless subwoofer (sold separately) makes a huge difference.

Amazon Best Buy Target

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

$300
$150

Enjoy active noise cancellation, 5-21,000 Hz response, and crystal clear microphones for voice calls and voice assistant use. They also boast a seven-hour battery life and three full charges in the carrying case.

Amazon

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

$129

Razer’s Hammerhead earbuds give you optimal sound without a bulky headset. They offer active noise cancellation and 60ms low latency, so you can game uninterrupted with virtually no lag.

Amazon Razer

📺 TVs

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Toshiba C350 43″ LED 4K TV

$329
$239

Toshiba’s C350 Series comes equipped with Fire TV for all your favorite apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Plus, with 4K LED, you’ll be getting gorgeous picture quality at an affordable price.

Amazon Best Buy

Hisense 85″ Quantum ULED 4K

$2500
$1800

Turn your home into a home theater with this massive 85″ 4K TV from Hisense. The U7H series offers a clear, accurate picture in 4K with ULED technology and Google TV for all of your streaming needs.

Amazon Best Buy

Amazon 4-Series 50″ 4K Fire TV

$469
$289

Unlock 4K Ultra HD picture quality with the 4-Series from Amazon. Equipped with the Fire TV ecosystem and Alexa voice controls, this smart TV is your one-stop shop for entertainment.

Amazon Best Buy

VIZIO MQX Series 50″ 4K QLED Smart TV

$629

VIZIO’s MQX Series offers 4K resolution for streaming and gaming with Dolby Vision HDR for pristine image quality. Plus, easily access all your favorite streaming apps using VIZIO’s smart capabilities.

Amazon Best Buy

Sony X85K 43″ 4K TV

$598

Sony’s 43-inch smart TV offers intelligent TV processing with 4K HDR resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Quickly connect to Netflix, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more with Google TV in this smart TV.

Amazon Best Buy

LG 77″ C2 Series

$2696

LG’s AI-powered C2 Series TV has a beautiful 4K picture thanks to 7 million self-lit OLED pixels. It has built-in Alexa and smart capabilities for Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

Amazon Best Buy

Sony Bravia 65″

$2299
$1698

The Sony Bravia offers OLED technology with a 4K ultra HD display. It has Dolby Vision HDR for crystal clear picture and exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5.

Amazon Best Buy

Hisense 58″ ULED Fire TV

$599
$469

Hisense’s 58-inch ULED features 4K resolution and peak brightness for a beautiful viewing experience. It has built-in Fire TV, giving you access to apps like Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Amazon

Samsung 55″ Frame TV

$1498
$998

Samsung’s Frame TV is perfect for the art lover in your life. Its sleek design and 4K resolution make it a beautiful piece of art when it isn’t in use. Plus, it has a built-in art library, so you can display a rotating selection of artwork.

Best Buy Amazon

Samsung 55” Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV

$1399
$999

Give the gift of an exceptional viewing experience with the Samsung 55″ Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV. This TV offers crisp 4K resolution and QLED technology, delivering vibrant and realistic picture quality that’s tough to beat.

Samsung Amazon Best Buy

Amazon 75″ Omni 4K UHD Alexa Smart TV

$1099
$750

The Amazon 75″ Omni 4K UHD TV is the ultimate gift for the home entertainment enthusiast. Its stunning 4K UHD resolution and built-in Alexa allow you to access your favorite content and control your smart home.

Best Buy Amazon

TCL Roku TV 65” 8K

$2000
$1099

With its 8K resolution and powerful streaming capabilities, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience like no other. The voice remote and sleek design makes it easy to use. Great gift for the tech-lover in your life

Best Buy B&H

🕹️ Gaming

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

HexGaming Custom Blade Xbox controller

$159

Want to impress an Xbox gamer in your life? HexGaming makes an awesome Xbox controller with dozens of customization options. On top of that, you get extra back triggers for improved accessibility.

HexGaming

Valve Steam Deck

$399

Any gamer would love to find Valve’s latest portable gaming console under the tree this holiday. It can run most of the PC games on Steam, be turned into a retro gaming console, and more.

Steam

Meta Quest 2

$399

The king of VR headsets is still the Meta Quest 2. It opens a world of virtual reality entertainment and even comes with Beat Saber, one of the best VR games. Buying it from Best Buy gets you Resident Evil 4 as well.

Amazon Best Buy

Xbox Series S

$299
$274

It’s getting easier to get your hands on a next-gen gaming console, and the Xbox Series S is the most readily available. The digital-only console offers 120 FPS gaming and four generations of Xbox gaming.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel

$399
$344

For those who play racing games on PC or Xbox, the G923 Racing Wheel kicks things up a notch. With a full set of pedals and Trueforce racing wheel, you’ll be more immersed than ever as you race down the track.

Amazon Best Buy

Turtle Beach Recon Air Wireless Chat Communicator

$39.95

With this standalone Bluetooth mic, you can talk to your friends on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC for easy communication in-game. With its 10-hour battery life, you’ll have plenty of time in-game chat before needing a charge.

Amazon

Victrix by PDP Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick

$399.99

This joystick won’t make anyone better at fighting games, but it will sure make them want to practice. Featuring 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons just like in the arcades, this looks every bit as good as it plays.

Amazon

PowerA Nintendo Switch Protection Case

$20

The Protection case from PowerA adds a little security to your Nintendo Switch when you carry it around. It’s got a sturdy outer shell and molded interior that protects. Plus, it comes in tons of sweet designs.

Amazon Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Luna Controller Bundle

$119

Turn your TV into a cloud gaming setup with this bundle from Amazon. The Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to Amazon Luna, and the Luna Controller is the perfect device for gaming on Amazon’s cloud service.

Amazon

Razer Kishi Mobile Gaming Controller

$99

This controller can turn an Android or iPhone into a gaming machine with a full controller attached. It’s great for mobile games from the Google Play Store or cloud gaming options like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

$349
$299

For the mobile gamers out there, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a nice step above the controls you’ll get on your mobile phone. It’s an Android device with a dedicated controller built for cloud gaming.

Amazon Best Buy

Roccat Vulcan II Max

$229
$179

Roccat’s design for the Vulcan II Max is unique. It’s a mechanical keyboard with keycaps that resemble what you’d find on a laptop. That allows for awesome RGB customization on an already stylish keyboard.

Amazon Best Buy

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

$125

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is the baste of the latest Pro controller from Microsoft. With tons of interchangeable components and settings, you can turn the Elite Series 2 into your own, personal controller.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G502 Hero

$79.99
$33.41

The G502 from Logitech is one of the more recognizable gaming mice on the market. It has adjustable weights, 11 customizable buttons, and a unique design shape that stands out on your PC setup.

Amazon Best Buy

Afterglow LED Wireless Controller

$69

Brighten up your gaming sessions with the AfterGlow LED Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch. This controller has four chroma RGB lighting modes so you can add a little flavor to your setup.

Amazon Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Subscription

$44.99

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate unlocks a massive library of games you can play whenever you want. Plus, Xbox constantly rotates games in and out, so you’ll have a chance to try hundreds of games.

Amazon Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

$129

The Stealth 600 is a wireless gaming headset built for multi-platform gaming. Whether on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo, the Stealth 600 is a great headset with a 48-hour battery and powerful sound.

Amazon Best Buy

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless

$149
$108

The Aerox 9 is an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse with tons of customizable buttons, great for games with complex mechanics. With 18 programmable buttons, you can have the perfect setup in every game.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset

$149
$99

Built specifically for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless gaming headset features 50mm titanium drivers and Razer’s HyperClear mic for optimal chatting while gaming.

Amazon Best Buy

Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle

$219
$159

Pair a new Fire HD 10 tablet with an Amazon Luna controller for an immediate gaming setup. With this bundle, you’ll have all you need to get started gaming on Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna.

Amazon

ViewSonic 17-Inch 1080P Portable Monitor

$309
$259

Having an extra monitor that you can take with you can be super convenient. The ViewSonic 17-inch portable monitor offers 1080P resolution and 144hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming on-the-go.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$150

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best lightweight gaming mice on the market today. Weighing in at just 63 grams, its simple form-factor is ideal for those looking to step up their FPS game.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless

$179
$119

The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset is great for PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch. It comes in black and white and offers impressive sound at an affordable price.

Amazon Best Buy

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC

$52.99
$37.45

If you want to add extra storage to your Nintendo Switch console, this Super Mario-themed microSD card is a great option. It adds an extra 256GB, giving you plenty of room for more games.

Amazon Best Buy

Luna Controller

$69

Amazon’s own wireless controller is designed specifically with Luna Cloud gaming in mind. The controller automatically connects to Luna over Bluetooth or USB, making it a great option for gaming across different devices.

Amazon

Nyko Wireless Core Switch Controller

$30

With its comfortable design and reliable wireless connection, this controller will take any gamer to the next level. Its motion controls make it versatile, while its long battery life ensures hours of fun.

Amazon Walmart

Nyko Charge Base for PlayStation 5

$29.99
$22

The Nyko Charge Base for PS5 eliminates the hassle of plugging controllers into a console every time the battery starts running low. Trust us, gift this to a PS5 owner; they’ll love it.

Amazon Walmart

EPOS H3Pro Hybrid Gaming Headset

$279
$199

Upgrade any gamers setup with the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid headset. With its comfortable fit and high-quality audio, this headset will take any gaming experience to the next level. Perfect for competitive gamers.

EPOS Amazon Best Buy

EPOS H6Pro Gaming Headset

$179

The EPOS H6Pro is the ultimate gaming accessory. With their high-fidelity audio and active noise cancellation, these headphones will immerse you in the action and help you focus on your game.

EPOS Best Buy Target Amazon

EMPYRE Atlas Custom v1 gaming mouse

$39
$39

If you need a lightweight mouse to sling around, this option from EMPYRE gets a lot right. It’s lightweight, has replaceable plates, RGB, and uses a simple design which is great for fast-paced shooters.

EMPYRE

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini

$180

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini is a 60 percent keyboard that packs all necessary keys into a small form factor for easy use. And with SteelSeries’ OmniPoint 2.0, you can set your own actuation levels.

Amazon Best Buy SteelSeries

DXRacer Craft Series Chair

$479

The Craft Series Chair is a perfect example of DXRacer’s expertise. It features a smooth PU leather cover and a gel foam interior on the seat and back. Plus, there are tons of adjustments, lumbar support, and an included neck pillow.

DXRacer

SteelSeries Aerox 5

$140

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 offers the best of both worlds when it comes to gaming mice. It has five programmable buttons but maintains a light weight thanks to the honeycomb design.

Amazon Best Buy SteelSeries

Cooler Master CK721

$119

Cooler Master’s CK721 is a classy 65 percent layout gaming keyboard designed for gamers on the go. It comes in either white or black on a brushed aluminum frame for a super clean look.

Amazon Cooler Master

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Gaming Earbuds

$149

The EPOS GTW 270 earbuds provide great sound and zero lag. If there’s a special gamer in your life, the earbuds are a solid gift. Perfect for those looking for an alternative to a gaming headset.

EPOS Amazon Best Buy

📱 Smartphones

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A53

$450
$350

The Galaxy A53 also features a versatile camera system that allows you to capture beautiful photos and videos, even in low light. Give the gift of convenience and entertainment with the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Best Buy Amazon Samsung

Pixel 7 Pro

$899
$749

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.5-inch QHD+ display, an incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a versatile triple camera system. This phone is perfect for anyone who wants the best of the best.

Best Buy Google Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

$1800
$1400

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the perfect gift for the modern, on-the-go individual. With its foldable design and impressive features, this smartphone is perfect for staying connected and productive wherever they go.

Best Buy Amazon Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

$999
$750

The Galaxy S22’s sleek design and cutting-edge camera make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone. With its impressive camera and long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S22 is the perfect gift.

Best Buy Amazon Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3

$999.99

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the perfect gift for the tech-savvy person in your life. This smartphone is sure to impress with its foldable design and cutting-edge technology. Give the gift of convenience and style with the Z Fold 3.

Amazon Best Buy Samsung

ShiftCam ProGrip

$149

This phone grip puts a DSLR-like grip onto any smartphone, holding it firm for stable shots. It also has 15W Qi wireless charging from a 6,400 mAh battery and a wireless shutter release.

Amazon Apple

⌚️ Gadgets

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor

$240
$120

Having a portable monitor around can make all the difference. Whether traveling for work or setting up your workspace in a temporary spot – a second monitor can come in clutch. Gift your favorite techie the gift of portability.

Amazon

Bartesian

$369.99
$299.99

It’s a Keurig machine for alcohol. What’s not to like? This machine can quickly make a variety of mixed drinks and they all taste amazing.

Amazon

MeatStick WiFi Bridge Set

$199.99
$169.99

Next year’s barbeques are going to be superb if they’re cooked with this MeatStick WiFi Bridge set. The wireless thermometers go in your meat, then the app tells you when it’s done.

Amazon

Withings ScanWatch Horizon

$499.95

This hybrid smartwatch from Withings features heart rate, sleep, activity, and blood oxygen tracking. It also has ECG capability, to detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm so personal health has never been easier.

Amazon

Pix Brix

$29.99

Stuff the stockings with gaming cheer, with Pix Brix’s puzzle blocks that can create art, or 3D characters like Bob Ross, the painter everyone grew up watching who was reintroduced to the next generation by live streaming site Twitch.

Amazon

Bittle Robotic Dog

$339
$271.20

This palm-sized robotic dog will excite and inspire, providing a platform to learn STEAM skills that will transfer into the real world, like Python, C++, Scratch, and Arduino IDE.

Amazon

XreArt deconstructed tech frames

$139

What tech lover wouldn’t want to hang a deconstructed iPhone on their office wall? Or a Nintendo Game Boy, Sony PSP, Nintendo Switch, or any of Xreart’s classy picture boxes.

Walmart XreArt

Canvia smart digital canvas

$527

Art isn’t just for the holidays, and this smart picture frame brings a whole year of rotating artworks from a curated list of over ten thousand pieces. You can add your own images if you want, or display your treasured NFTs.

Amazon

Case-Mate Fuel

$149.99

Apple users will appreciate this 4-in-1 charging station that can juice up their iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at full speed while recharging another device via USB-C. That’ll clear some nightstand clutter.

Amazon

Siphonysta coffee maker

$699.99

For the would-be barista in your life, give them a coffee maker like no other. Siphonysta takes the siphon brewing process and makes it as easy as a Kuerig for a perfect brew every time.

Amazon

Balmuda The Toaster

$299

Balmuda’s Toaster is a cult favorite, coveted by social media stars and foodies everywhere. Why? Because it makes the best damn toast, we’ve ever eaten.

Amazon

Echo Show 10

$250
$170

The Echo Show 10 is great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games. It has a built-in Alexa, so you can control your smart home and enjoy hands-free music, news, and more. Plus, its unique design allows the screen to rotate.

Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

$25
$13

Amazon Smart Plugs are the perfect gift for anyone looking to add a touch of convenience to their home. These compact plugs connect to any standard outlet and can be controlled using a smartphone or voice assistant.

Amazon Best Buy

HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer

$200
$150

The Sprocket Studio Plus is the perfect gift for anyone looking to make their memories last a lifetime. With the ability to edit and customize photos from your phone, eliminating the need for trips to the drug store.

HP Amazon Best Buy

DaVinci IQC Vaporizer

$229
$199

If you’re buying for a stoner, you can’t go wrong with the DaVinci IQC. It uses “Smart Path” algorithms to keep your weed vaporizing nicely during sessions, so it’s always giving premium hits.

DaVinci Vapor.com

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

$150
$100

What’s the worst thing about coffee? No, not the effects of too much, we mean realizing that the cup you made an hour ago is now cold and lifeless. Not anymore, with Ember’s range of temperature control smart mugs. Set your preferred temperature and it’ll keep your cuppa at that temp for nearly an hour and a half.

Amazon Best Buy Target

AirTags

$29

If you’re buying for an Apple fan, you can do no wrong by buying them some AirTags. We did say AirTags, though, as in plural. They’ve got stuff to track, and you’ve got a gift that needs giving. That’s a win-win.

Apple 4 pack (Amazon) 4 pack (Best Buy)

Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi

$499.99

With a full house of guests this holiday, Wi-Fi speeds might suffer. Amazon’s eero Pro 6E mesh system blankets up to 4,000 sq ft and over 100 connected devices so everyone can easily upload holiday snaps.

Amazon Best Buy B&H

Ardent FX

$249

The Ardent FX is an all-in-one, portable canna kitchen suitable for amateur and gourmet canna chefs. It is a slick, discrete device that seamlessly fits into your kitchen while making the best cannabutter you’ve tasted. 

Amazon Ardent

Kandao QooCam EGO

$369

Shoot instant 3D images with this snazzy camera that feels like a modern View-Master. Create stereoscopic images that can be viewed in 3D with the included viewer or on any VR/AR headset.

Amazon

Motorola MG8725 WiFi 6 Router + Cable Modem

$495

Everybody hates internet lag. Fix that with this DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and router, perfect for high bandwidth connections. It also has WiFi 6, so every device in the house will benefit from speedy connections.

Amazon

Merge Cube

$25

The Merge Cube lets you hold digitally augmented reality objects with your hands. The companion subscription has a world of STEM content to explore, or you can create and hold your virtual objects in your hand.

Amazon

Celestron StarSense Explorer Smart Telescopes

$1099

Spur a lifelong love of science with this 10” Newtonian reflector telescope. Celestron’s StarSense software works on your smartphone to point out celestial bodies to study, with lists of the easiest-to-see things in the sky based on your location and time.

Amazon

Robosen Optimus Prime Auto-Transformer

$699

Based on the G1 cartoon design, Optimus Price can automatically transform between truck and robot modes, respond to voice commands, and is voiced by the original voice actor, Peter Cullen.

Amazon

Adonit Neo Pro iPad stylus

$45

Adonit has some of the best iPad styli that don’t come directly from Apple. The Neo Pro supports wireless magnetic charging, enables palm rejection when used, and supports tilt for precise drawing.

Amazon

EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C hub

$220
$170

If you need extra ports to plug things into your laptop, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus has you covered. It has two HDMI ports for monitors, several USB ports, an SD card reader, and a microSD card reader.

EZQuest

Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush

$99
$71

The Oclean X Pro electric toothbrush offers three different brushing modes and 32 different intensities. And with up to 42,000 brush strokes per minute, it’s so much more productive than a regular toothbrush.

Amazon Oclean

Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN Charger

$149
$119

The Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN Charger is ideal for keeping multiple devices charged at once. Perfect for a MacBook or other laptop, the Nexode charges incredibly fast, and it’s smaller than Apple’s single-port charger.

Amazon Ugreen

Echo Show 5

$85
$35

The Echo Show 5 smart display lets you watch videos and ask questions. View the news, get traffic updates on the 5.5-inch display, and video chat with friends using the built-in camera.

amazon

Withings ScanWatch

$299

Withings’ first ECG-enabled hybrid smartwatch, ScanWatch helps you track your health as never before. Along with ECG and AFib checks, it tracks your sleeping, exercise metrics, and more. Plus, 30-day battery life.

Withings Best Buy

Jackery Power Station Explorer 1000

$999.99

It’s got three AC outlets that power all your gear when camping, and it even offers enough power to run a full-sized fridge for a while. Better yet, you can add solar panels to recharge it if you need more juice.

Amazon Jackery

Chromecast with Google TV

$49.99

Enjoy your favorite entertainment in brilliant 4K HDR. Get personalized recommendations based on your subscriptions, all in one place. Choose what to watch without having to switch between multiple apps.

Best Buy Target

🎮 Video Games

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Sonic Frontiers

$59.96

Race across five different islands in this return of everyone’s favorite speedy hedgehog. Collect coins, finish quests, and master puzzles across this 3D platformer as you become Sonic in another adventure.

Amazon Best Buy

PGA Tour 2K23

$69.99
$35

Join Tiger Woods and other professional golfers as you build your own Tour Pro to compete and build new rivalries. Become captain of the FedEx Cup and bring the trophy home in PGA Tour 2K23.

Amazon Best Buy

LEGO Jurassic World

$17

Become your own LEGO dinosaur and wreak havoc in your own way. LEGO Jurassic World lets you build your own dinosaur collection and even manipulate DNA to make your own prehistoric creations.

Amazon Best Buy

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

$59.99

The Pokémon franchise is back in true form with a pair of new games. This time, visit the Paldea Region as you conquer quests and try to catch ’em all on your way to be the very best.

Amazon Best Buy

NBA 2K23

$27

Become the next Lebron James in 2K’s latest entry, NBA 2K23. Journey through MYCAREER as you try to make it in the league and take to the parks for pickup games on your time off.

Amazon Best Buy

Madden 23

$24.99

The yearly installment to the incredibly popular Madden franchise brings new fluidity and mechanics to improve your gameplay. With tons of game modes, you can mold the NFL your way in Madden 23.

Amazon Best Buy

Resident Evil Village

$49.99

One of the greatest games to come out last year, Resident Evil Village makes a great gift for anyone who hasn’t tried it yet. The story of the Winters family continues in this thriller RPG.

Amazon Best Buy

New Tales from the Borderlands

$39.99
$29.99

For those who can’t get enough of the Borderlands world, New Tales from the Borderlands has a brand new story for you. Make important choices that decide the fate of those around you in this story-driven adventure.

Amazon Best Buy

Need for Speed Unbound

$69.99

Need for Speed is back with another colorful addition to the popular racing franchise. Build your car and see if you have what it takes to master the ultimate street racing challenges in Need for Speed Unbound.

Amazon Best Buy

Elden Ring

$59.99
$52.99

Another real contender for Game of the Year, Elden Ring is the culmination of years of Soulslike titles from FromSoftware. Traverse the open world and master complex combat in one of the year’s greatest RPGs.

Amazon Best Buy

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

$59.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns puts a new, tactical twist on traditional superhero games. Build your own superhero and join the ranks of familiar Marvel heroes in this turn-based tactical RPG.

Amazon Best Buy

Gotham Knights

$55

Play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin in this passing of the torch in becoming Gotham’s new protectors. Play solo or with a friend as you fight crime in Gotham’s open-world wasteland.

Amazon Best Buy

Horizon Forbidden West

$69.99
$65.13

Rejoin the story of Aloy as you take on massive mech enemies across the beautiful land of far-future America. With new enemies, new abilities, and new goals, Horizon Forbidden West is a brilliant addition to the franchise.

Amazon Best Buy

FIFA 23

$69.99
$34.99

The latest soccer title from EA sports brings the new HyperMotion2 technology just in time for the World Cup. Pick your favorite team and play your own way in several different game modes in FIFA 23.

Amazon Best Buy

Stray

$39.99

Stray puts you in the shoes of an adorable cat as you traverse a neon cyber city and interact in playful ways. Truly become a cat as you explore, climb, and interact with the world around you.

Amazon Best Buy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

$69.99

The latest installment to the Call of Duty franchise brings a brand new story campaign. There are also a bunch of updated mechanics, new weapons and maps, and much more in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Amazon Best Buy

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

$59.99
$26.78

A fan favorite from the Borderlands franchise, Tiny Tina is back with a brand new standalone adventure. This Dungeons and Dragons-inspired tale brings all the unpredictability that makes the Borderlands franchise stand out.

Amazon Best Buy

Battlefield 2042

$59.99
$39.99

The next generation of warfare is here with Battlefield 2042. In this near-future first-person shooter, the battlefield is ever-changing, and you’ll have to adapt if you want to survive.

Amazon Best Buy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

$59.99
$51.46

Join up with two members of opposing nations as you work together to end the cycle of violence between them. Build a group of up to six characters as you fight through the fantastical world in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Amazon Best Buy

God of War Ragnarök

$70

A real Game of the Year contender, God of War Ragnarök revisits the story of Kratos and his son, Atreus. Continue the journey through Norse realms and take on some of your biggest foes yet.

Amazon Best Buy

Splatoon 3

$57

Splatoon is back with another wacky, colorful battle game. Splatoon 3 lets you paint the world with all new weapons, maps, and abilities. Plus, there’s a story mode in case you’re not feeling too competitive.

Amazon Best Buy

🖥️ Tablets

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Wacom One HD

$399.95
$299.95

This digital pen display has a 13.3″ HD screen that connects to PC, Mac, Chromebooks, and Android smartphones to enable digital art creation, gaming, or office work.

Amazon Best Buy

reMarkable 2

$549

Is it a notebook? A PDF reader? An e-reader? How about all of these and more, as this e-ink tablet feels like paper to write on while bringing digital notetaking and annotation to the next level.

Best Buy

Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle

$219
$159

Pair a new Fire HD 10 tablet with an Amazon Luna controller for an immediate gaming setup. With this bundle, you’ll have all you need to get started gaming on Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna.

Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8

$699
$549

The Galaxy Tab S8 is a versatile and powerful gift perfect for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained. With its 8-inch AMOLED display, it delivers stunning visuals for movies, TV shows, and games.

Samsung Best Buy

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 5th Gen, 256 GB)

$1199
$900

Have an Apple user in your life? Get them an iPad Pro. It features a stunning Retina display and powerful performance, and it’s great for multitasking and running demanding apps. Give the gift of performance with an iPad Pro.

Best Buy Target Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

$899
$699

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained on the go. Its stunning 8-inch AMOLED display and powerful performance make it great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games.

Samsung Best Buy

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$150
$75

The Fire HD 10 tablet is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay connected and entertained. Its vibrant 10.1-inch Full HD display and powerful performance make it great for streaming movies, TV shows, and games.

Amazon

HUION Kamvas Pro 13 Drawing Tablet

$399

Huion’s Kamvas Pro drawing tablets rival the bigger names in the industry. You’ll love the QLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution and the accurate pen digitizer with fully-laminated, anti-glare glass.

Amazon

BOOX Nova Air C Color Version

$420

Most e-ink devices are black and white, but the BOOX Nova Air features Kaleido Plus’s color tech for 4096 colors. It’s got 32GB of storage for tons of ebooks and documents and has a stylus for marking up notes.

Amazon

💻 Laptops

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

$379

This Chromebook is an 11-inch ChromeOS tablet with a detachable keyboard. It’s portable and powerful enough to churn through homework or other light tasks. Buying it directly from Lenovo gets you more RAM and a stylus.

Best Buy Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

$1134

This gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor which is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics chip. It also has 1TB of SSD storage and a 15.6″ Full HD screen.

Amazon

Acer Aspire 5

$399.99
$299.99

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 mobile processor, this Acer laptop is powerful enough to get homework done on. It’s got 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 128GB of NVMe storage, and a Full HD 15.6″ display.

Amazon

ASUS Zephyrus G14

ASUS’s Zephyrus G14 in its AMD Advantage Edition comes with a Ryzen 9 6900HS 8 core 16 thread monster CPU and either an AMD Radeon RX 6700S or 6800S. It also features a Pantone-validated 16:10 IPS screen at 120Hz.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer Blade 15

Razer’s Blade 15 is a gaming powerhouse inside a tiny, matte black aluminum shell. The flagship gaming laptop comes with the latest CPUs and GPUs, and options for IPS or OLED 1440p displays with ultra-fast refresh rates.

Amazon Best Buy Razer

2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip

$1199
$1099

The Apple MacBook Air is the best laptop for most users, with all-day battery life, a powerful M2 processor, and a quad-speaker setup. It’s also fanless, perfect for those who get irritated by random noises.

Amazon B&H

⌨️ PC Gear & Peripherals

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q

$399.99
$329.99

This gaming monitor has a 27-inch 1440p IPS screen running at a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. It also has Freesync Premium for adaptive refresh rate with AMD graphics cards.

Amazon

Alienware 34 Inch Curved PC Gaming Monitor

$1391

This QD-OLED gaming monitor from Alienware is one of the best monitors you can buy today. G-SYNC Ultimate combines with a 175Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gaming, capable HDR performance and colors that pop.

Amazon

Logitech Litra Beam

$99.99

Everyone must look good on camera these days whether it’s grandparents, cousins, or work conference calls. Help them look their best with this color-adjustable, diffused light that can double as a desk lamp.

Amazon Best Buy

WOMBAT Mechanical Keyboard For Mac

$159.99

Good Mac keyboards are hard to find, especially mechanical options. Gift your favorite Mac user this excellent WOMBAT mechanical keyboard for Mac. It features a slick design, it’s super easy to type on, and you won’t go poor buying it.

Wombat Keyboards

Audio Technica AT2020USB+ microphone bundle

$129

If you are looking for a crystal-clear microphone, this option from Audio Technica checks a ton of boxes. It features USB for easy hook-up, and this bundle includes a Samson headset, as well.

Amazon

Poly P5 webcam

$79.99
$49.99

Video calls will get a serious upgrade with this webcam from Poly, which features 1080p video capture from an 80-degree field of view, and an inbuilt privacy shutter. It also comes with an over-monitor mount.

Amazon Best Buy

Roccat Vulcan II Max

$229
$179

Roccat’s design for the Vulcan II Max is unique. It’s a mechanical keyboard with keycaps that resemble what you’d find on a laptop. That allows for awesome RGB customization on an already stylish keyboard.

Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G502 Hero

$79.99
$33.41

The G502 from Logitech is one of the more recognizable gaming mice on the market. It has adjustable weights, 11 customizable buttons, and a unique design shape that stands out on your PC setup.

Amazon Best Buy

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

$129

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is a plug-and-play mic that’s great for game chat, streaming, or recording. It’s easy to use and works with both PC and Mac. Plus, onboard audio controls make it easy to set up and tweak.

Amazon Best Buy

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless

$149
$108

The Aerox 9 is an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse with tons of customizable buttons, great for games with complex mechanics. With 18 programmable buttons, you can have the perfect setup in every game.

Amazon Best Buy

ViewSonic 17-Inch 1080P Portable Monitor

$309
$259

Having an extra monitor that you can take with you can be super convenient. The ViewSonic 17-inch portable monitor offers 1080P resolution and 144hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming on-the-go.

Amazon Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$150

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best lightweight gaming mice on the market today. Weighing in at just 63 grams, its simple form-factor is ideal for those looking to step up their FPS game.

Amazon Best Buy

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD

$379.99
$234.99

Making the jump to an NVMe SSD gives you a noticeable boost in speed on your PC. And Samsung’s 980 Pro series with 2TB of storage is a perfect option for a new computer or to expand your current setup.

Amazon Best Buy

Dell HD22Q Dual Charge Dock

$279
$160

This laptop docking station gives you a ton of ports for extra monitors, hardware, or other peripherals. Plus, it doubles as a Qi-enabled wireless charging dock for your smartphone.

Amazon Dell

Nuphy Halo 65 Mechanical Keyboard

$120

Whether for gaming, work, or everyday use, the Nuphy Halo 65 is the ultimate choice for any keyboard enthusiast. Give the gift of ultimate precision and style with the Nuphy Halo 65 Mechanical Keyboard.

Nuphy Amazon

Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop

$1849.99

This desktop will dominate any game. The Orion 5000’s 9th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics ensure smooth and realistic visuals, while its customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of style.

Best Buy Newegg Amazon

27″ Acer VERO BR7 Monitor

$250
$170

Upgrade to a sustainable display with the Acer Vero 27-inch FHD monitor. Its FHD resolution and premium IPS panel provide stunning visuals, while the ergonomic stand ensures comfortable viewing.

Best Buy Acer Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

$2299
$1500

This monitor is a banger and complements any setup. With a Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro – this is the last monitor you’ll ever have to throw money at.

Samsung Amazon Best Buy

Obsbot Tiny 4K AI Webcam

$269
$215

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is an AI-powered 4K webcam that boasts features such as auto-tracking, gesture controls, 4X digital zoom, HDR, and much more. Give the gift of exceptional video communication with the Obsbot Tiny 4K.

Obsbot Amazon Walmart

Das Keyboard 6 Pro

$199.99

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is, hands down, one of the best keyboards we have used to date. The typing experience is second to none, and its media controls and 2-port USB-C hub round out a complete package.

Das Keyboard Amazon

Samsung M8 Monitor

$729
$494

Samsung’s 32-inch M8 monitor transforms your computer setup into a futuristic media center. It’s got 4K resolution, smart capabilities, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, and much more.

Amazon Best Buy

EMPYRE Atlas Custom v1 gaming mouse

$39
$39

If you need a lightweight mouse to sling around, this option from EMPYRE gets a lot right. It’s lightweight, has replaceable plates, RGB, and uses a simple design which is great for fast-paced shooters.

EMPYRE

ViewSonic OMNI 1440p 1ms gaming monitor

$309
$259

If you are looking for a gaming monitor that doesn’t break the bank, ViewSonic has some great options. This curved gaming monitor checks most of the boxes you’ll need for gaming in 2023.

Amazon

Kono 67 keyboard

$89
$44

If you need a smaller mechanical keyboard and don’t care about the Num pad, this keyboard gets a lot right. It has hot-swap keys, a volume dial, and sound-absorbing foam to keep the noise down.

Kono Store

AOPEN widescreen gaming monitor

$649
$449

AOPEN’s ultra-widescreen 3840×1080 IPS gaming monitor is great for juggling work tasks and gaming. It features AMD FreeSync, HDR, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Amazon

Nuphy Air60 Mechanical Keyboard

$129

The Nuphy Air60 is a 60 percent layout mechanical keyboard that pairs great with laptops. It’s a great alternative to boring laptop keys with a satisfying sound and solid typing experience.

Amazon Nuphy

Kingston XS2000 portable SSD

$100

This pint-sized powerhouse uses USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 to give 2,000MB/s read-write speeds. That’s faster than most internal SSDs, and those can’t be unplugged and put in your pocket, or your giftee’s stockings.

Amazon

🍿 Entertainment

🏠 Smart Home | 🎧 Audio | 📺 TVs | 🕹️ Gaming | 📱 Smartphones | ⌚️ Gadgets | 🎮 Video Games | 🖥️ Tablets | 💻 Laptops | 💻 PC Gear & Peripherals | 🍿 Entertainment

Polk MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar

$499
$441.86

Get room-filling sound for your movie watching with this diminutive sound bar. It measures less than 15″ across yet supports DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, and has Polk’s SDA soundfield-widening tech, with a subwoofer to bring the thump.

Amazon

Nreal Air

$379

These fancy shades create a virtual theater screen 130” across for movies, gaming, and even work use. They work with almost every device, and unlike Google Glass, you won’t look like a nerd wearing them.

Amazon

VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro

$250
$170

The Leisure 470 Pro is a small, lightweight 1080p projector, perfect for those who want decent picture quality in a compact design. The projector works with both Android and iOS. Use promo code pro20off for a $20 discount.

Vankyo Best Buy

VANKYO Performance V700W Projector

$300

Gift someone a cinema-like environment this holiday season. The Vankyo V700W is an HD projector made to sit in your living room. It can project up to 120 inches and features HDMI and wireless video inputs.

Vankyo Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$55
$35

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick features Wi-Fi 6 and more power. It’s packed Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio. At $35, you can buy a few and cross a few names off your shopping list.

Amazon Best Buy

Kindle Scribe

$389

Meet Amazon’s first Kindle with handwriting support. The Scribe lets you annotate and scribble, like using a notebook. It also features a high-resolution display and long battery life, so you can use it for hours.

Amazon Best Buy

Qobuz

$12.99

Give the gift of sound with a Qobuz music streaming subscription. With a wide range of audio formats and a vast library of songs, Qobuz makes for the perfect gift. It’s a great alternative to Spotify and Apple Music.

Qobuz

Heybike Mars Ebike

$1499
$999

This e-bike has a 500W hub motor for easier pedaling and a folding design that saves space when not being used. The removable 600 Wh battery gives 48 miles of range.

Amazon

XGIMI Elfin Portable Projector

$649

This portable project has 4K input for games and movies at up to 150 inches. It has auto keystone correction and autofocus, plus Harmon Kardon speakers for an immersive experience you can take anywhere.

Amazon XGIMI

Kindle Paperwhite

$149.99

The latest Paperwhite increases the screen to 6.8-inches of viewable area, with thinner bezels, up to ten weeks of battery life, and 16GB of storage. That’s space for a lot of ebooks, just FYI.

Amazon Best Buy
knowtechie roundtable worst tech gifts

We’ve had a blast putting this gift guide together, and we’re almost sad to see it go. But that’s life. One day you’ve got a wonderful present list, and the next, you’re scrambling to find something for everyone on your list. So don’t get too caught up in the holiday rush – with these great gifts, it’s never too early to jump-start your holiday shopping. We hope this helps make that task easier and the holiday season a little merrier.

