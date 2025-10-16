Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The home coffee game just got a serious upgrade. XBREW’s EverNitro is crushing it on Kickstarter, pulling in over $92,000 against a modest $5,000 goal—a whopping 1,847% funded with weeks left to go.

But here’s the kicker: this isn’t your typical coffee gadget.

This machine promises to transform your kitchen counter into a full-blown nitro bar without the wasteful cartridge addiction plaguing every other system.

The real game-changer: Goodbye cartridge hell

Anyone who’s dabbled in home nitro coffee knows the pain. You drop $400+ on a machine, then get nickel-and-dimed by $1+ cartridges every time you want that silky, cascading nitro experience.

XBREW’s engineers—veterans from DJI and Breville—said “screw that” and built something different.

EverNitro pulls nitrogen directly from the air using PSA (pressure swing adsorption) technology. This is pretty much the same tech hospitals use for oxygen concentration, now living in a sleek countertop unit.

Translation: endless nitro without consumables. Zero ongoing costs. Zero waste.

95% pure Nitrogen in under a minute

Image: XBREW/KnowTechie

The tech is legitimately impressive. EverNitro’s dual molecular sieve system rotates between absorption and regeneration cycles, continuously producing up to 95% pure nitrogen.

Fast Mode delivers 78% purity in 25 seconds. High-Purity Mode hits 90-95% in 60 seconds with that premium creamy finish that makes Starbucks jealous.

But here’s where it gets interesting—precision digital pressure control from 0-8 bar.

Want light and fizzy? Dial it down. Craving thick, velvety foam? Crank it up. This isn’t just a coffee machine; it’s a texture control system.

Three machines in one (actually)

The “3-in-1” tag isn’t marketing fluff. EverNitro handles:

Nitro drinks (obviously) for everything from cold brew to cocktails

(obviously) for everything from cold brew to cocktails Whipped cream using pure nitrogen instead of N2O chargers

using pure nitrogen instead of N2O chargers Ingredient preservation by replacing oxygen with nitrogen to extend freshness

Tired of your coffee beans going stale? Nitrogen flush. Want restaurant-quality whipped cream? Nitrogen. Crafting an espresso martini with cascading foam? You know the drill.

Smart design that actually makes sense

The companion app handles pressure settings, lighting control, and OTA updates.

The machine auto-sleeps after 10 minutes and features dishwasher-safe components. Compact dimensions (16.4″ × 11.0″ × 6.6″) won’t dominate your counter, but the aluminum alloy chassis screams quality.

Two models are available: EverNitro Lite focuses purely on drinks, while EverNitro Pro delivers the full three-function experience. Both versions support 100-240V worldwide operation.

Market reality check

At early-bird pricing around $400-500, EverNitro undercuts commercial-grade alternatives like the BUNN Nitron ($4,200+) while outclassing consumer options like the Royal Brew ($209) that still require cartridges.

Competitors like NitroPress DS ($399) offer similar cartridge-free operation, but EverNitro’s three-function design and higher nitrogen purity set it apart.

The verdict

EverNitro isn’t perfect—it’s launching from a Kickstarter with typical delivery timelines and startup risks.

But for coffee enthusiasts tired of cartridge dependency and ready to embrace proper nitro brewing, this could be the machine that finally delivers café-quality results without the café markup.

The home nitro revolution is here. Your morning routine will never be the same.

Download Perplexity Comet Invite a friend to Perplexity Comet. You get $15, they get Pro. Easy win. INVITE AND EARN $15

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news