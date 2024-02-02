HONOR Magic 6 and Magic V2 set for a global launch at MWC

2024 has just begun and has already been overwhelmingly busy for the tech world. We just breezed past Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, where the Galaxy S24 series was introduced.

Now MWC is coming up at the end of the month, where HONOR is going to take the stage on 25th February to globally launch its latest foldable and the HONOR Magic 6 series.

Interestingly, HONOR’s foldable Magic V2 is already available in China, and the company just introduced it to Europe and the UK alongside the new Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR, which sports the same hardware as the standard V2 but with a new stunning Porsche-like design.

However, the most exciting announcement would be the HONOR Magic 6 series’s arrival to the global markets.

HONOR Magic 6 series is officially crossing the Chinese border

Image: HONOR

The HONOR Magic 6 series consists of three handsets – Magic 6 Lite, Magic 6, and Magic 6 Pro.

HONOR Magic 6 Lite is the cheapest of the bunch and was the first to release in China back in December, offering an impressive set of features for its mid-range price.

The handset later made its way to the European market on 10th January 2024.

On the other hand, the Magic 6 and 6 Pro were introduced on January 11, 2024, but they remain China-exclusive, and that is about to change pretty soon after HONOR takes the stage at the MWC 2024.

The Magic 6 and 6 Pro are mainstream HONOR flagship phones with top-notch hardware and exciting features, like the 180MP periscope camera, featured on the Pro model.

HONOR’s event is scheduled for February 25th at 2 pm Central European Time (CET) and will be live-streamed through Honor’s official website.

