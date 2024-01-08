How AI is reshaping the design industry

In recent years, there has been a real shift toward automation and how tech can be applied to various industries and processes to make tasks easier, production faster, and productivity in the workplace.

When menial roles are taken care of in the background, individuals can focus on more critical aspects of their jobs.

AI software is now the go-to choice for many businesses, and while this is mainly in sectors like healthcare and finance, there is now a host of fantastic uses in the design industry, too.

Some may be concerned that giving work over to tech may impact jobs and the level of human participation.

Still, the design industry can allow designers and artists to focus more on their creativity and innovation.

AI can reduce time-consuming, resource-intensive processes and enhance users’ ability to access inspirational sources.

It can benefit consumers, too, as work quality can be improved and product availability and delivery can be increased.

With all this in mind, let’s examine how Artificial Intelligence (AI) impacts the design industry.

Graphic design

Image: Pexels

AI has already been improving processes in the graphic design industry; after all, the use of computerized software isn’t new.

As the spotlight is now on automation and accessibility, many graphic design tools use AI-powered software and machine learning technologies to assist designers with making amazing digital graphics.

One example is the Fiverr logo maker. Designers can let their imaginations run wild and their creativity flow without the headache of traditional logo design.

In fact, projects that once took designers hours to complete can now take minutes without sacrificing innovation or quality.

Photography

Image: Pexels

One of the most significant design sectors seeing benefits from AI applications is photography.

The capabilities are wide and varied; now, even those with minimal experience in this niche have the same opportunities as photography experts when creating stunning visuals.

Users can begin using intelligent software at the start of their projects and continue to the final phase – so there are real benefits to enjoy.

The great news is that expensive equipment is no longer necessary either. Those using mobile phones to capture images will have just as many opportunities as those wielding DSLRs and more.

Filters, AI-powered auto-focus, photo culling, and image selection have transformed photography. Now, a photographer’s skill lies not just in capturing but also in editing and enhancing the base image.

This can be applied to real-time photography, where images in scary, newsworthy situations can be better edited for clarity.

It doesn’t stop here either – AI can even create images from scratch with software like DALL-E if photographers seek more specific concepts.

Interior design

Image: Pexels

Just like graphic design, computerized software isn’t new in the interior design industry, as designers have used software to conceptualize and refine their ideas for quite some time.

In recent years, however, access to design elements and how concepts are displayed have improved.

Designers can now better work with clients by seamlessly integrating their visions for style, color schemes, and more.

Fashion design

Image: Unsplash

With such widespread use, you’d expect all design sectors to be interested in the application of AI, but it took fashion design a little longer to get on board.

With creative ability and artistic expression being at the center of fashion, the capabilities of AI weren’t considered at first.

Opinion has been changing in recent years in women’s clothing, men’s fashion, and more, but the target seems to focus less on the design aspect and more on productivity.

Design and presentation are starting to use AI software. This technology is increasingly applied in the production of clothing, marketing, trend forecasting, and the processes of shipping and sales.

Is the implementation of AI in the design industry positive?

Image: Pexels

The changing face of tech is certainly impacting design, and the capabilities of AI can play a significant role not just in creative processes and productivity but also in the promotion and distribution of products and services.

With the US Senate passing a bill to boost the US tech industry, opportunities for businesses everywhere are only improving. There are so many varied uses for AI.

The key takeaway is that tech innovations bring considerable benefits to the broader industry without negatively impacting core artistic principles and the fundamentals of graphic design.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.