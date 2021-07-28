How are security analytics used in critical infrastructure?

Modern businesses grapple with massive amounts of data. Although it improves efficiency, this situation also exposes critical infrastructure such as communication links and control systems to cyberattacks.

Top-notch security analytics and data management help you stay ahead of bad actors. Examples of industries that require advanced cybersecurity solutions are retail, finance, energy, nuclear, and pharmaceuticals.

Demystifying Security Analytics

In today’s information-based economy, data is a crucial aspect of service provision and business processes. In the past, cyberattacks were the preserve of lone actors. Due to increased automation, modern breaches are sophisticated, which makes them even more devastating.

Proper management of security analytics and data intelligence involves understanding these three concepts:

The simplification of information silos to improve intelligence and overall management.

The streamlining of security metrics.

Understanding risk scores and asset categorization.

While the current digital landscape provides several opportunities for innovation and collaboration, it also creates vulnerabilities. It increases the likelihood of targeted and remotely launched attacks.

How Does Security Intelligence Reduce Risks?

An effective security intelligence platform protects company assets by creating predictive patterns through mobile, social, and analytics. One benefit of collecting large amounts of data is that it helps improve threat detection. However, it won’t be practical if you don’t have a coherent mechanism to gather, aggregate, and analyze it.

This analysis should also cover the entire digital infrastructure, from point security installations to the end-users. In addition to reducing risk, security intelligence facilitates compliance by considering the following aspects:

Massive data collection from external and internal sources to enable the creation of threat patterns. You can also identify suitable security applications to handle these vulnerabilities.

Initiation of preventive measures that involve the prompt entry of relevant data into your security analytics framework.

Conducting forensics to gain lessons from previous vulnerabilities and implement corrective measures to prevent future breaches.

There are various ways of boosting your company network with security analytics and a data intelligence platform. You may take a big data or unified approach to security management. It’s also possible to create a governance layer to bind security analytics to the business. Finally, you can improve the threat intelligence by empowering your customers with the latest knowledge.

Security Analytics Solutions for ICS/SCADA Networks

Credible studies reveal vital statistics about data breaches. Up to 78% of attacks are done by non-specialized hackers, while 76% exploit weak or stolen credentials. More than 80% of intrusions also occur within minutes, with about 66% going undetected for months. Additionally, external parties identify nearly 70% of breaches.

Security analytics help you identify every user in your ICS/SCADA network, including their activities. It’s easier to recognize and monitor threats through correlation and pattern mapping. An analysis of the threat models allows you to estimate the likelihood of a breach.

You can also configure information to provide valuable alerts, such as server inaccessibility, intrusion attempts, and network abnormalities. These actions help you implement various preventive measures. They include threat and vulnerability maps, security monitoring platforms, periodic operational reviews, and evaluation of external data feeds.

Why Are Big Data Platforms The Better Option For Security Analytics?

A move from traditional data warehousing to Big data has various benefits. It helps your organization reduce operational costs while increasing overall computing power and speed. There are two major categories of Big Data technology.

The first is batch processing, which applies security analytics to data at rest. The second is stream processing, a real-time solution that applies to the data in motion. Big Data enables improved access controls to prevent potentially destabilizing events such as DDoS attacks.

Conclusion

An efficient security analytics setup utilizes data feeds from every available source. While research on its application to critical infrastructure is still ongoing, the potential benefits are immense. It can shred information silos and classify crucial assets among other functions. Security analytics and data intelligence are central aspects of infrastructure protection in every industry.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: