How can a VPN help an Apple user?

A VPN, today, is an essential tool for protecting yourself from outside attacks, such as malware, spyware, or any malicious code programmed to rob or kill your system. It’s true, Apple is less attacked in comparison with, for example, a Windows PC. Still, you should notice that today, a significant quantity of users are buying Apple products, and so, they are becoming more vulnerable.

Instead, there are many other reasons why you should be using a VPN in 2020 because, if you are not in the US, you may not be able to get in a hugest variety of content available in that country. For example, some Netflix series. So, if you want to know which is the best VPN for iPhone or iPad, you may want to read this vpnservice.com guide.

All you need to know about Apple and VPNs for 2020

Apple and their services are now one of the most secure in the hall digital world, and that’s because they really watch over security in all App Store’s apps before publishing them, demanding their programmers an apple certification before letting them to make apps for them. It’s like getting to a university.

Even with those security measures, there are many risks in navigating the internet without extra protection. With a VPN for iPhone or iPad or even for a Mac, you can connect securely with an insecure Wi-Fi network, which is usually the fastest way for hackers to steal your information and rob your money and passwords. We absolutely not recommend to do online transactions or even play games in public Wi-Fi without a VPN.

Every time you enter on the internet, you are easily trackable, because your internet provider and the devices you use for connecting need to send information to the DNS, and that information includes your IP address. If someone intercepts your IP address when you try to connect, you are completely exposed to them to do almost anything with your PC without you to know it.

With a VPN you can camouflage your IP address transmitting one that is not really yours. And this particular function of VPNs is what takes us to our next section.

Unlocking multimedia with a VPN

One of the most popular functions for a VPN and, the main reason for people to contracting one, is the one that allows you to unlock any multimedia that is geo-locked in many countries. For example, in some Latin American countries, or even European countries, many Netflix series or even YouTube channels are not allowed for Geo-locking.

With a VPN you can unlock all the content you want to enjoy. The most recent example is the launching of the Disney Plus platform, which is only available, unless for the moment, in the United States. But, with a good VPN service, you can sign in and pay your membership and enjoy all the content if you do not want to wait for it to be available in the rest of the world.

Also, you can unlock Apple TV content from any country by using a VPN.

