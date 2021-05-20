How do I sell Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has conquered the modern financial world with comical speed. If several years ago the term “bitcoin” nobody knows, now this term is heard by everyone. At the same time, an association was entrenched in the minds: when we say cryptocurrency, we mean bitcoin, if we say bitcoin, we mean cryptocurrency. But today this statement is irrevocably outdated and erroneous. The number of cryptocurrencies in the world has exceeded 1,500 and continues to grow.

Bitcoins are really the first and the most popular cryptocurrency. People have made so many transactions with them. But now there are other better currencies, and we will talk about it today, namely about Ethereum.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency and platform for creating decentralized blockchain-based online services powered by smart contracts. Implemented as a single decentralized virtual machine.

Ethereum became one of the largest digital currencies, and now it is more popular than bitcoin.

Where you can sell ETH

If you are going to make transactions with this currency you should definitely know the best place to sell Ethereum. Here is the list of such places:

eToro. It is a platform that works with 18 cryptocurrencies and support such deposit methods as internet banking and wire transfer. It is the first place where to sell Ethereum is easy and comfortable for users. Robinhood. This platform with funny name supports 17 type of cryptocurrencies and such deposit methods as, cash, bank transfer, and debit card. Coinbase. It works with 50 cryptocurrencies and supports such type of transfers as bank transfer (ACH), credit card, debit card, bank transfer (SEPA), wire transfer. Everyone can choose the most convenient methods of transfers and this platform can become the best way to sell Ethereum for everybody. Gemini. It works with 40 cryptocurrencies and has only one deposit transfer — bank transfer. Crypto.com. This platform works with the biggest amount of cryptocurrencies — 90 and supports with such deposit methods as credit card, cryptocurrency, PayPal, TransferWise, SEPA. That’s why if you need to withdraw Ethereum to credit card this platform is perfect for you.

There are the most popular platforms where you can sell ETH. Choose the perfect one or use several at the same time.

What to consider if you plan to sell Ethereum

If you have definitely decided when to sell Ethereum you should understand that trading with cryptocurrency is always risky. Cryptocurrency is fickle and hard and has many changes every day. That’s why before starting sale of ETH you should know the next things:

Fees of trading . Before selling, compare the fees of different exchanges to find out the exact cost of Ethereum. Find the info about what fees are for withdrawal and what methods exist. Moreover, it will not be superfluous to know what methods of withdrawal are available for you and how long you will wait for withdrawal.

. Before selling, compare the fees of different exchanges to find out the exact cost of Ethereum. Find the info about what fees are for withdrawal and what methods exist. Moreover, it will not be superfluous to know what methods of withdrawal are available for you and how long you will wait for withdrawal. The existence of limits. Find out what limits the platform has. For example, limits on amount of ETH that you can sell, or you can withdraw per day or per month.

Find out what limits the platform has. For example, limits on amount of ETH that you can sell, or you can withdraw per day or per month. Type of the platform that you are going to use. Decide what is more important for you: convenience or safety. For example, decentralized exchanges are more safety, but centralized are easier to use. Furthermore, think over whether you are ready to transfer your personal information to a third party or you want to have ability to sell ETH to the other users directly.

Decide what is more important for you: convenience or safety. For example, decentralized exchanges are more safety, but centralized are easier to use. Furthermore, think over whether you are ready to transfer your personal information to a third party or you want to have ability to sell ETH to the other users directly. Verification. There are exchanges where exist the strong verification process, and it can long several days. That’s why you need to decide whether you are ready to wait before starting selling or you want to sell right now. If you choose the second variant, find the platform without verification.

There are exchanges where exist the strong verification process, and it can long several days. That’s why you need to decide whether you are ready to wait before starting selling or you want to sell right now. If you choose the second variant, find the platform without verification. Support. Last but not the least criteria is support. Cryptocurrency is not easy especially for newcomer and exchanges are so difficult too. Support in this case is a must. Find out the contacts and time of their work in advance. Look for testimonial about the support managers, how quickly they react and solve the problem, because when it comes to money all people become more nervous.

Closing remarks

Cryptocurrency is a risky deal, but as people say who does not take risks does not drink champagne. If you have decided to start this risky deal follow our tips and in the end you will drink champagne on the Maldives Ireland. Good Luck!

