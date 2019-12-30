Throughout the entirety of the medical industry, technology is improving healthcare in very noticeable ways. Technological innovation in healthcare has been able to improve the care of patients. It has been able to improve communication with patients and healthcare providers on all scales. Healthcare technology has also meant that access is improving for many people who once could not receive the care they needed.

Knowing what we know now about technology in healthcare has introduced so many new jobs and opportunities. This is also evident in how we are able to market healthcare needs or services. We often forget how important the marketing aspect of healthcare and technology can be. That meeting point has been able to introduce patients to doctors or providers, improve relations with insurance and coverage firms, and give us new information.

The question we ask ourselves is how technology has improved our health, but we have to ask, how is technology changing healthcare marketing? Let’s look at some of the ways technology is able to change marketing in the health industry:

Social media

One of the biggest marketing tools ever created is social media. Billions of people collectively use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and this is good news for the healthcare industry.

When people think of healthcare, they immediately picture a sterile, cold hospital setting or a waiting room. That imagery is not helpful when trying to market the benefits of healthcare. Social media is a (mostly) free tool that can connect health professionals with other businesses, people and similar professionals all over the world.

The ability to market for free on the most accessed sites and apps has the potential to unlock new clients or customers. Social media apps also allow marketing to be accessible anywhere, at any time. This has been excellent for marketing tactics that require a tight budget as well. More money spent on patient care is an added bonus for using social media over traditional marketing campaigns.

Search engine optimization

This is a trendy term you may have heard recently, and for good reason. Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, is the way keywords or specific topics are tagged and accessed by search engines. This means that websites or businesses pinpoint how to get their sites or products trending in searches and web pages.

How SEO is changing healthcare marketing is making new information, sites or products aware to people who would otherwise not know about them. Businesses, organizations or groups would hire a healthcare marketing agency like Phase 5 Analytics, and they would make their clients’ needs appear first in a search order. This gets relevant information available as a priority, and in a timely manner. SEO marketing is helpful to the healthcare industry because it allows people to access sites or information that they sometimes wouldn’t even consider or find on their own.

Data collection and analysis

Data collection and analysis has allowed for the healthcare industry to stay on top of patient and client needs, rather than reactive. Being able to predict trends based on data of the market allows for marketing teams to figure out what needs are or aren’t being met.

Marketing is all about finding out who the audience is and in the healthcare industry, everyone is the audience. Knowing what data is out there to support or debunk consumer patterns, patient numbers, and trends in healthcare services can help save lives.

Being preventative, rather than fixing a problem after it has occurred, is in part thanks to marketing. Knowing the problems that are occuring in potential patients before they truly happen is often a guessing game. With data, this lucky guess is less so because trends in health products, providers, and health clinics shows who is in need.

Personalized patient health profiles

Personalized health profiles, usually based on genetics and DNA, have resulted in breakthroughs in the medical industry. This is true for the medical industry’s use of marketing tactics as well. By being able to focus on the patients individual health profiles, and not just general care needs, patients can get specific care.

This specific care has helped the healthcare market itself in a more optimistic way. The age old belief that doctors just scribble something on a notepad and hope it works is no longer true because of this. In turn, this has helped the healthcare market themselves as effective and given a better image.

Digital communication

Digital communication as a whole has improved healthcare marketing as all levels of involvement in healthcare can reach out to one another. Doctors can email or teleconference with providers. Patients can call or set up video meetings. The options or almost limitless in this regard because of the flexibility of digital communication.

We often take for granted the ways our phones and smart devices have allowed us to bridge the gap of geography and language barriers. The implementation of communication technology is helping the healthcare industry reach out to people and let them communicate back. Before, this was not possible, but now there is transparency and accountability that comes with open lines of connection.

Technology has been changing healthcare for a long time. This has resulted in innovations in the way we screen for diseases, administer medicine, keep patients in good care during extended stays, and many more ways. One such way technology has changed healthcare has been in a not so, but unmistakable way.

Marketing in healthcare has long been undervalued or overlooked aspect of how we connect with and relate to the medical industry. With technology allowing so many new ways to communicate, we have seen a dramatic shift in the way healthcare is marketed.

This has included social media as a way to reach massive audiences in an easy manner. Search Engine Optimization to push relevant information, products or services to the forefront of search engines. Data collection and analysis to get a finger on the pulse of healthcare needs. Personalized patient information so healthcare providers can accurately assess and target specific problems and patients. Lastly, digital communication opens up many ways to have open and engaging conversations over distance.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: