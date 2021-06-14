How new technologies are going to revolutionize cosmetics?

The relationship between technology and beauty is far more isolated. Technology is commonly practiced in the classroom by science teachers. In opposition, cosmetics are applied by makeup artists at home or beauty parlors. But, we are now experiencing the combination of technology and beauty in recent times. Though the cosmetics industry was mostly dependent on research and experience, now technology is taking its place.

As a result, the entire industry is going to step to the next level. In this article, we will mention some technologies that are going to make revolutionary changes in the cosmetic industry. Let’s check them out.

Next-level personalization using AI and AR

The usage of the latest and powerful technologies has greatly impacted the beauty industry. It is gradually changing consumers’ shopping habits. Besides, they are no more dependable on assumption and the wisdom of a salesman. Think about a few years later when you needed lipstick for a particular event. You need to visit your preferred cosmetic store, choose the right one for your skin type and tone, and then order it manually. But, at present, it is a matter of a few clicks. You don’t have to check out every shade of foundation to discover the perfect match or depend on the experience of a cosmetic seller.

Since we have to stay at home due to the ongoing pandemic, technologies play a big role here even while buying cosmetics. The usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) let users find the best beauty product with the perfect suggestions based on their skin and requirements.

Sephora’s Augmented Reality mirror is one of them where consumers are allowed to try makeup products without any physical contact. Thus, consumers are more comfortable and confident while choosing a new item. Technology like this is cost-effective for businesses as well since they can provide better hygiene at the lowest cost.

Amorepacific has brought another augmented reality mirror that is able to analyze consumers’ skin from photographs. The tool scans your photo, analyzes your skin’s type and texture thoroughly, and recommends the best product according to the analysis.

ModiFace is a particular AI-based technology that was developed by a group of dermatologists in 2016. It seems like a robotic doctor [dermatologist] since it can precisely assess the present state of your skin and any potential changes through live video. The thing that makes us hopeful is that ModiFace can identify various skin issues like dark spots, dryness, rosacea, and so on within minutes. Besides, it lets you know how the suggested product will make a hit through a before-after visualization.

Perhaps, we are going to experience more dramatic changes within the next few years in the beauty industry due to rapid technological advancement. Consumers will have the same taste of shopping for their desired cosmetics while staying at home someday.

If you ask people about regular skincare, most of them will talk about traditional things like cleansers, moisturizers, retinol, etc. Even giant cosmetic brands still promote such usual products for years. There is no doubt that they are essential for daily skincare. However, technology is gradually penetrating into personal beauty care. Beauty-relevant technologies are going to make a big change in your daily beauty routine.

The beauty industry is becoming brighter day by day since beauty and technology are working together. Due to technological advancement, we now have many smart beauty gadgets and apps that provide us the pro-level solution. You can use them for personalized skin analysis and advanced level UV monitoring.

For instance, SkinScanner can be mentioned that is connectable with smartphones. The tool helps users to magnify their skins’ photographs and find out the smallest oddity. Clinical Reality and Face Genius are two vastly used skin scanners that let you analyze and know about your skin in detail.

Smart Mirrors is another revolutionary computer-operated skin analysis technology. Tools like HiMirros and 3D Augmented Reality Mirror let users find out and explore several skin issues including dark spots, wrinkles, pores, rough patches, etc.

Though the above technologies are mostly used for professional skincare, there are several apps that you can use for personal beauty care at home. Apps like Feeligreen and TroveSkin allow users to examine particular skin conditions at home. These apps read your skin thoroughly and suggest actions to keep your skin healthy and beautiful.

Along with such modern technologies, the beauty industry is now full of smart devices. You can buy particular tools for lifting, brightening, sculpting, cleaning, puffiness, retexturing, and inflammation which are a great inclusion in a personal beauty routine. It is predicted that the technology will fulfill all the skincare needs in the near future.

The reinvention of organic and perishable cosmetics

A cruel truth about the cosmetic industry is that they can’t deny the liability of spoiling the environment. Generally, cosmetic wastage is thrown into the sink and bin. After that, the chemicals, toxins, plastics, and other ingredients get mixed into water and the environment that is horribly dangerous for humans and wildlife. Since most cosmetic ingredients are imperishable, it may take hundreds of years to break them down. Thus cosmetic wastes are slowly destroying marine ecosystems.

Besides, the bad habit of cosmetic users is another danger for the environment. In most cases, users flush makeup wipes which is inappropriate.

To prevent such consequences, the demand for organic and perishable makeup is on the rise. Some makeup brands are particularly focused on producing natural makeup using the highest technology. Along with the usage of purely natural ingredients, they maintain the highest quality.

Organic materials also take the least processing and thus consumers get the entire benefits of natural ingredients. Cosmetic brands are trying hard and using the latest technology to reinvent organic cosmetics to prevent damages for all living things and the earth.

