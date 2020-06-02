How simplifying your business can lead to success

As a managed service provider (MSP), your goal is to manage your clients’ infrastructure remotely. But to achieve that goal, you need to streamline your process. You most likely spend quite a bit of time focusing on opportunities in mobile device management or cloud computing. Simplifying your business allows you to work more efficiently and take on more clients, ultimately helping you be successful.

Set Yourself Apart

In the past, MSP’s could wait several months to offer new technology. But now, you need to offer results almost immediately. The failure or success of new products depends on you being able to bring value to the market quickly.

Today, MSPs must be able to reduce the resources, costs, and time associated with new services so they can keep up with the competition. That means that you need to respond to your customers’ needs rapidly. Simplifying your business allows you to face today’s challenges, like the demanding needs of end-users and threats to security. If your products don’t change with your clients’ needs, you’ll be left in the dust.

It’s no surprise that many MSPs offer similar services. That makes it hard for you to set yourself apart from the competition. But when you’ve streamlined your approach, you’ll have more time to specialize in something like vertical markets, deployment models, or security. You can also look for products that offer features that other MSPs don’t offer. Take the time to build great relationships with top vendors. Stand out from the crowd by becoming an expert in products that work more effectively than ones your competitors offer.

Add New Services

Adopting new approaches may help you bring a higher level of customer engagement, profitability, and value to your company. For example, as an MSP, your company isn’t just a distributor of security solutions. Instead, you manage the products for your clients. When you streamline your company, you may have time to add to your offerings. That may include tools such as:

Remote management

Risk mitigation

Managed detection and response

Security awareness

With these additional services, you might be able to become a managed security service provider (MSSP). This strategic move allows your clients to easily get services they wouldn’t have been able to manage in-house. It increases your profits while providing more value to your customers.

Ways of Simplifying Your Process

Many MSP’s turn to service desk software to automate communications with customers. This allows customers to create tickets so you can resolve their complaints. Using help desk software with a remote monitoring and management (RMM) system allows automated requests to be generated as soon as there is an issue. Because a service desk eliminates manual effort, it can improve your help desk team’s productivity.

RMM tools allow you to provide services to your clients. Instead of waiting for something to break, you can be more proactive. With these tools, you don’t need to have an employee at a client site. Many RMM products automatically monitor and send you notifications about the system health or required patches.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: