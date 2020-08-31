How technology keeps us safe when playing online

Online gambling websites have become increasingly popular in the UK, USA, and other parts of the world, with players spending millions of pounds and dollars on their favorite casino games each year. Technological advancements and innovations have undoubtedly driven the growth of the online gambling industry, providing game developers with the ability to create exciting titles across different genres.

Apart from powering games such as slot machines and roulette, technology has also helped to deliver a safe and secure online gaming experience from the moment gamers create an account with their favorite casinos. Continue reading to discover how technology ensures your safety when gambling online.

SSL Encryption

Secure Sockets Layer encryption is a type of technology that online casinos use to protect your information. Playing on online gambling websites involves lots of sensitive data like credit card information, your address, and personal identification number, among others. You might even have provided a photo of your national ID or your passport to your online gambling platform during verification.

To keep the customers’ sensitive information as safe as possible and to be in line with the national regulations like GDPR, casino operators do everything to protect data. Secure Sockets Layer is one of the most popular types of encryption, although some sites use the Transport Layer Security, TLS.

Any unencrypted online connections leave all the sensitive information exposed to intruders. But when a Secure Sockets Layer encryption technology is used, the servers receive and store the data as an encrypted piece of code, which makes it difficult for potential intruders to access it.

This means that your information is 100% safe between you and the servers that you’re contacting. Online casinos that are well protected have the https URL. The ‘s’ denotes that you’re accessing a website with a secure connection. Many sites will notify you if you are accessing an unsecured online casino.

Random Number Generator

A Random Number Generator (RNG) is a computer program that releases numbers randomly. Online casinos use RNGs to ensure that all results are transparent, random, and fair to all gamers.

Random Number Generators are powered by seed numbers and algorithms that utilize mathematical formulas to provide an outcome each time a gambler plays the game. Many online gambling platforms use independent third-parties to test their Random Number Generators to ensure that they’re consistently providing accurate and fair outcomes.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Currently, many online gambling sites offer lots of deposit and withdrawal options. As a player, you can use a credit or debit card, bank transfer, crypto options, or electronic wallets. Whatever banking method you pick, they all use the leading security technologies to keep your cash safe and ensure there is safety when gambling online.

Monetary institutions and banks use extensive procedures in terms of verification to prevent money laundering and fraud. Verification text messages or one-time passwords are good examples of this. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are the best options if you are looking to remain anonymous.

Final Thoughts

When playing online, you should always be careful. Only join licensed online casinos and do not provide your data at random. Also, check if your preferred site uses the latest technologies to protect your information. The good thing is that many online casinos do whatever they can to ensure your data is 100% safe, and all results are fair and random.

