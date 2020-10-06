How technology will change medical marijuana use

Many people around the world are discovering the benefits of medicinal cannabis. With its growing integration into modern medical practices, technology is also evolving to deliver greater quality and service to consumers.

From senior citizens to young adults with chronic health conditions, medical marijuana is a diverse industry that requires flexible, personal, and responsive technology. The emerging trends reflect increased legalization. As procedures change, the way people use technology to get medical marijuana will change. Here are some of the trends you can expect to see in the coming years.

Artificial Intelligence

Chatbots on websites will become more common as they help customers get answers to common questions and connect with important resources. AI will also be able to help customers search for different products, make personalized recommendations and perform a variety of customer service tasks. AI learns how to interact with people through every conversation; the more people use it, the smarter it becomes. Initial AI bots may seem clunky and mechanical, but as they become more widespread, users will eventually barely notice a difference between assistance from an AI and human.

From a business standpoint, AI will also begin to be used to automate more operations. AI is capable of monitoring growth and synthesizing information at a rate no human could ever match; higher demand for medical marijuana will require faster production. AI reduces the margin of error to ensure the cannabis remains safe despite

DNA Sequencing

New DNA technology will create a more regulated cannabis industry, including medical marijuana products that contain not even trace amounts of THC or CBD. Growers will then be able to customize or strengthen the medicinal benefits to suit people’s needs and serve a greater audience. Extracting genes and creating new types will pave the way for unprecedented evolutionary growth and use of the plant. With the ability to deconstruct, extract, and modify, there may eventually be a new type of manufacturing that replicates the compounds of medical marijuana without actually requiring a plant.

Greater Product Selection

Once you’re approved, you can search for various products that suit your preferences. The expansion of products will likely include more foods, drinks, and everyday products that feel less clinical. Being able to find relief through a variety of products you already enjoy can lighten the burden of pain management and integrate more easily into someone’s life.

On-Demand Mobile Apps

Retail mobile applications will expand the reach of e-commerce and make products more readily accessible to people around the world. An updated sales platform will reflect the different needs and laws surrounding medicinal consumers, and there will likely be a crop of new companies and apps designed to cater to them specifically. Those who live in rural areas, who have disabilities or limited access to transportation will benefit the most from the expanded online retail options, many of which will incorporate fast delivery to ensure they never have to go without.

