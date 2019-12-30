How the Blade 20 could be set to dominate for years to come

In recent years, it was commonplace for many smartphone manufacturers to try to replicate the design on the latest iPhone. However, more recently, it looks like the landscape has changed and Apple is actually taking inspiration from manufacturers of Android phones. For example, take a look at the latest iPhone, the 11Pro, it came with a triple camera set up that looks like it took inspiration from that of the Huawei Mate 20 cameras but just didn’t look as good according to experts at ShareDF.com.

Lately, square camera design has started to become adopted by a lot of android phone manufacturers. A picture is making the rounds on the internet alleged to be the ZTE Blade 20 showing the rear of the phone is home to the square camera setup. The listing on FCC also delves into more detail about the Blade 20 including the manual and the full design of the phone. The square camera module is nestled in the top left-hand corner of the rear of the phone.

It’s also been revealed that the Blade 20 will bring with it both a front and rear fingerprint sensor. The front fingerprint sensor looks to be an onscreen sensor rather than a separate one on the notch. In addition to this, the phone has retained the USB-C port type and the 3.5mm jack for your headphones.

It also has a 5000mAh battery which is far larger and more sustainable than those in the flagship models of both iPhones and Samsung phones. This battery will also support an 18 Watt fast charge. To put just how impressive this battery is into perspective, it boasts 48 hours of standard battery life and can last a full month should it be left on standby. It will also be able to share its battery with other phones via a micro USB.

Other specifications of the phone that have recently come to light include 128GB internal memory with support for up to 256GB on a micro SD card and the phone runs on 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9.0 or Android Pie and comes with an Octa-Core chipset and a Mali-G72 MP£ GPU. It is certainly going to have a large screen being a total of 6.49 inches from corner to corner with the notch at the top of the phone taking up a very small percentage of this screen area.

Despite all of these impressive specifications, ZTE has still managed to price the Blade 20 very reasonably coming in at just $140 / £125. The Blade 20 has been described as being perfect for kids and parents as it has a remote care feature that allows for quick assistance for standard tasks – such as connecting to a WI-Fi network or launching the camera.

This is very accommodating for those who aren’t too keen on their technology yet want a modern smartphone. On top of this, if your kid has contacted you in 12 hours or vice versa, there is a timer that will alert you and there is an SOS feature on the phone.

