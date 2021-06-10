How to access Netflix on any device with a VPN router

Netflix is one of the world’s most popular streaming platforms, but there is one major caveat. Netflix must stow away tv shows and movies from people who live in the “wrong” countries. More specifically Netflix has one content library for US viewers, and another for Canadian viewers, and another one for Swedish viewers. The list goes on and on.

But why? Wouldn’t it make more sense if Netflix decided to broadcast every movie and TV show everywhere, no matter where their subscribers live?

It certainly would, but Netflix cannot do that since they purchase most of their content from external production companies. And the production companies want to sell the same content, i.e. movies and TV shows, multiple times to multiple regions. Which means that they can swim in money Scrooge McDuck style.

Netflix cannot do much about that, the licensing system is the way it is. But however, you can, by purchasing a VPN and a VPN router.

Key takeaways

You can unlock Netflix with most VPNs

Vilfo is the most powerful VPN router out there

With Vilfo, you will be able to unlock different Netflix catalogues with different devices

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or a virtual private network (VPN), encrypts your internet traffic so that you will become anonymous online. You´ll also be able to browse the web more securely when you are connected to a public Wi-Fi hotspot. You can also unlock streaming platforms via a VPN, like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

What is a VPN router?

A VPN router works like a normal router, but its more powerful and niched for VPN use. A VPN router houses built in VPN functionality, and firmware that in some cases are able handle multiple VPN connections at once. All your connected devices are protected automatically via a VPN router. Most VPN routers support OpenVPN as protocol but very few routers support WireGuard which delivers even faster speeds.

That means that you do not have to install any VPN apps on your devices. You also do not have to worry about the simultaneous connected devices limitation, i.e. the common rule that specifies how many devices you can connect via a certain VPN provider. A VPN router always counts as one device.

Which VPN router should I choose?

There are a lot of router manufacturers that supplies the market with mediocre VPN routers, that barely handles a VPN encrypted connection with a speed that exceeds 50 Mbps. Vilfo is the best choice when it comes to VPN routers. It supports all major VPN protocols and provides you with a connection speed that exceeds 1 Gbps (1 000 Mbps) when you are connected via WireGuard.

4 steps to watch Netflix in another region

Sign up for a VPN that can unlock Netflix. OVPN, NordVPN and ExpressVPN are three solid alternatives. Buy a VPN router, preferably Vilfo. Most other VPN routers are mediocre at best. Install a VPN on your router. It only takes minutes to get started using Vilfo since it offers a seamless install process. Other routers might take a few hours depending on your desired setup. Connect your devices to the router. With Vilfo, you will be able to group devices. That means that you can unlock US Netflix via your tv, and the Spanish version of Netflix via your tablet and/or laptop. This function is unique for Vilfo.

