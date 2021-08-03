The Nintendo Switch has grown into one of the most successful gaming consoles of all time. Nintendo’s flagship console has games and content that everyone in the family can enjoy. The console lets you store up to eight different profiles so everyone can feel unique while playing with your Switch.

There are many reasons why you might need multiple profiles on your Switch. If you share the console with your siblings, of course, you’ll want your own profile to see how you stack against your brothers and sisters. Or maybe you like to have friends over for massive games of Mario Party.

Whatever reason you have for needing multiple profiles, Nintendo makes it pretty easy to set up your switch with up to eight different user profiles. Here’s how you can do it.

How to add another profile to your Nintendo Switch

There are a couple of different ways that you may need to add a profile to your Nintendo Switch. First, we’ll take a look at creating a brand new profile to add to your console:

Head to System settings from the homepage Select Users then Add User Select Create New User Choose your preferred customization options Type your profile name and press Enter

And that’s how you set up a brand new profile on your Switch. From there, you’ll have the option to set up and link your Nintendo account to ensure your profile information is stored in the cloud.

Next, we’ll look at importing an existing Switch account to your console.

How to import an existing Switch account

Head to System settings from the homepage Select Users>Add User>Import a User from Another Nintendo Switch Console Choose whether or not you still have this console this profile is associated with Link the Nintendo account associated with this profile

Once you’ve linked your Nintendo account with the imported profile, your console will download all of the necessary data associated with that profile.

And there you have it. These are the steps for adding a new profile to your Nintendo Switch console.

