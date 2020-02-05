How to become a CISSP professional – and why you should do it 

Yes, we’re well aware of how silly that sounds. Everyone knows how to become CISSP-certified: You pass the official CISSP exam, and you’re good to go, right?

Well, yes – and no. There’s a lot more to earning the credentials than you might think.

And if you’re considering taking the CISSP exam, you should know what you’re getting yourself into – and why it will be the best move you made in your information security career!

How To Become CISSP-Certified: The CISSP Exam Explained

You came here today hoping to learn more about how to become CISSP-certified, and while it may not be the only prerequisite, passing the CISSP exam is a massive part of it.

We’ll talk a bit more about it later, but having five years of relevant, cumulative work experience is a requirement set by the (ISC)2.

If you do meet this initial criterion, and you’re confident that this is the next step in your career, you should brace yourself for the amount of work that comes with preparing for the CISSP exam. Also, you’ll have to go through a registration process and pay a CISSP exam fee, which will set you back $699.

The exam tests the candidate’s knowledge and in-depth understanding of the eight domains covered in the CISSP Common Body of Knowledge, which include:

Security and Risk Management

Asset Security

Security Architecture and Engineering

Communications and Network Security

Identity and Access Management

Security Assessment and Testing

Security Operations

Software Development Security

Furthermore, the exam is regularly updated to keep up with this ever-growing and ever-changing field and ensure that the candidates are tested on the latest topics and issues in the field of cybersecurity. The actual exam is six hours long, comprises of a total of 250 multiple-choice and advanced innovative questions, and you’ll have to get a minimum of 700 points to pass it.

However, passing the exam doesn’t instantly grant you certification status – there are a few more things to do before you can show off your new credentials.

Your next step towards becoming a CISSP-certified is to agree to the (ISC)2 Code of Ethics. Then, you need to complete your endorsement form, have it signed by an active (ISC)2-certified professional, and submit it within nine months of passing the exam. Only then can you become a certified CISSP expert.

Who Should Consider CISSP Training?

CISSP eligibility is a vital factor here. Candidates who want to take the CISSP exam have to meet specific criteria before they can proceed to take the test and get the CISSP credentials.

The single most important criteria you should meet is having a total of five years of full-time experience in at least two of the domains covered by the (ISC)2 CISSP Common Body of Knowledge. If you hold a four-year degree in a relevant field – or other applicable educational credentials – you could get away with only four years of professional experience.

Also, while the CISSP seems to be the most sought after certification in the IT industry, it might not be the best career path for every expert in the field.

So, who should consider CISSP online training and certification?

The certification is geared towards highly experienced security practitioners, managers, and executives, those looking to validate their skills and knowledge across an extensive array of cybersecurity practices and principles.

We believe that pursuing the CISSP certification is worth it if you work in one of the following fields:

Chief Information Security Officer

Security Systems Engineer

Director of Security

IT Director/Manager

Network Architect

Security Manager

Security Analyst

Security Consultant

Conclusion

Now that you’re familiar with how to become CISSP-certified – and whether these credentials are worth pursuing in your particular case – it’s time to make the decision.

Yes, it’s a highly-valued certificate both among peers and potential employers, and one that’ll create many new career opportunities. But it’s also a complicated, time-consuming, and not to mention, expensive endeavor.

It’d be best if you were sure that this is what you want – and that you’re ready to give it your all – before you sign up for the CISSP exam.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: