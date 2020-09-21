How to boost e-commerce sales

With the growth of the internet, more people are doing their shopping online. With the aim of e-commerce is to increase traffic and convert sales, it is why it is important to have an effective digital marketing strategy that helps you to boost sale and build client loyalty and satisfaction.

While you may have top-notch products, it is your marketing strategy, both on and off the website, and how it is implemented, that will play a key role in driving traffic to your e-commerce platform. A well-designed marketing strategy will help you build brand awareness, drive customer loyalty, and ultimately increase online sales.

Create Eye-catching Visuals

When it comes to buying products online, your customer wants to see what they’re getting. As they are unable to view or touch the product, photos are crucial to providing the potential customer confidence in the product. Along with good lighting, getting multiple angles paired with catchy descriptions, a fail-safe way to create engaging visuals is with a video.

Nothing quite tells a story like a video, not to mention customers are more likely to fall in love with a product if they can see it in action. Enlisting the help of the professionals at Miami Video Production will ensure that the content that you produce is not only high-quality but that it engages your customers, making sure that you convert the sale.

Reduce Abandoned Carts

Every time a customer abandons their cart, you’re losing money. Realistically, this is something that happens all the time, so it is worth addressing and coming up with a way to grab their attention, enticing them back to your platform to make the sale.

One simple marketing idea is to send an email recovery campaign, this may just do the trick in convincing your client to return to the shop and complete their purchase. Perhaps you send a friendly reminder, perhaps you offer a discount or free shipping or perhaps you include additional items that based on their previous search they may be interested in.

Target Your Existing Customers

A lot of businesses spend a lot of their effort on customer acquisition. While gathering new clientele is important, it is just as important to nurture your existing audience base. Focusing on your custom retention strategy is not only is this cost-effective, as you already have their attention, but they know and trust your brand so half the work is already done. Look at how you can improve their experience, is it a loyalty discount, free shipping or a rewards system. If you provide an incentive as well as a good product, your customers are more likely to stay loyal.

Make Your Store User Friendly

It’s not only the visuals that are important, but your store should also be eye-catching, easy to navigate and well designed. If it doesn’t have a clear and concise design, customers may decide to shop somewhere else.

Make sure there is a clear call to action, meaning the ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Checkout’ buttons are highly visible. Clients have been conditioned to expect certain features from an e-commerce store and if their experience is confusing, you may not convert the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: