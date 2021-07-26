How to build a smart home on a budget

Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. Since more companies are offering smart accessories, prices have gone way down over the last few years. Technology also tends to get cheaper over time, and smart tech has been around for a while now.

You could build a smart home for well under $1000 nowadays, and you’ll get virtually everything you need. You could also spend a bit more and get something that’s truly luxurious. Let’s take a look at how you can build a smart home on a budget.

Start with the Essentials

You should first look at what you’re trying to accomplish and determine the accessories that will allow you to do that. If your goal is security, things like doorbells and smart surveillance cameras could both be options. If you’re looking for energy savings, you could look at various smart lighting solutions. These would also allow you to do things such as change colors at will or use them for signaling. Once you have established what you want, you can start building a budget.

Smart Home Solutions for Security

Most people want to have a more secure home, and there are tons of smart home accessories that will allow you to achieve that. We mentioned cameras earlier, but you could also take a look at smart locks. With smart locks, you won’t have to worry about changing them because you or one of your kids lost their keys. You can also limit or restrict access or open the door at a distance.

When combined with a doorbell camera, you could monitor who’s at your door in real-time and open the door for them. This could be for vacation rental guests, relatives, or deliveries, for instance. There are also smart alarms that you can install in seconds all around the house. These will have multiple sensors and allow you to get alerts in real-time on your smartphone.

Go Cheap on Personal Assistants

Most companies now have cheap, smaller versions of virtual assistants, so you don’t need to go all out and buy the latest models. These are basically Bluetooth speakers with voice recording and recognition, so there will not be a big difference in features or performance between them. Instead of going for something like the Amazon Echo or Nest Audio, you can go for a much cheaper Echo Dot or Nest Mini.

Smart Thermostat

If you’re dealing with harsh winters, we strongly suggest that you invest in a smart thermostat. These are not as expensive as many people think, and can be installed without professional help. Not only are these affordable, but they could save you thousands of dollars while helping reduce energy waste. They can help you to schedule heating or control it at distance, allowing you to heat rooms at just the right time.

This is how you can build yourself a smart home on the cheap. The most important thing is to not get carried away and look at your priorities before starting.

