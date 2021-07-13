How to build stronger relationships with your business partners using modern EDI

Organizations with a structured logistics strategy can do multiple things – streamline operational efficiency, gain visibility, and most of all, create stronger customer relationships across ecosystems.

To build maximum business potential, however, users need to have access to a modern EDI tool. Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) remains the standard for transactions occurring between different businesses, for example, when a user sends a purchase order or makes a payment. Suffice to say, whether companies want to streamline purchase orders, invoices, acknowledgements, payments, tracking, or other reports, they will need a powerful EDI system.

EDI Has a Big Role to Play in Logistics

EDI underpins the success in logistics. Whether that involves onboarding a new trading partner, interacting with a customer, or receiving an EDI load tender, organizations need a good EDI integration strategy to speed these operations and more – securely and easily.

In the changing dynamics in the freight and shipping industry, logistics businesses have technologies in place to manage warehouses, finances, shipments, and all other aspects of warehousing and distribution. And EDI has a big role to play here.

EDI software solutions not only automate processes but also help businesses operate with minimal implementation risks.

For companies to improve their ease of doing business, it is essential for companies to connect and integrate EDI transport data across supply chains. Next-gen EDI integration technologies can extend data flows to empower users to integrate customer data and core applications to deliver value to customers at the speed of business.

The ability to scale is also important for businesses. Modern EDI integration tools help organizations gain control to seamlessly conduct business with customers and trading partners. They standardize, automate, integrate, and streamline data exchange processes.

EDI Integration Maximizes Value Generation

EDI sets the foundation for logistics businesses. From all of the EDI communication to a plethora of EDI messages, the communication standard set by EDI has proved to the lifeblood for the logistics industry over a long period of time.

It’s extremely essential for logistics organizations to rapidly scale. They need to tackle the sending and receiving of information in various formats, including EDIFACT, TRADACOMS, X12, HIPAA, ODETTE, VDA, and much more. With an EDI integration software solution in place, companies can use these communication standards with speed and precision. As a result of standardization, workflows become smoother – and that helps organizations become easier to do business with partners or customers. But that becomes possible with the right solution, and the right solution begins with modernizing your EDI.

EDI Transactions Used in Logistics

Logistics industries use a set of EDI transactions. Each document transaction comprises data, and without that, the EDI document fails to be of any use. EDI formatting must be leveraged to enable business users to define how and where each segment of data is found and utilized. In each document, transaction numbers are assigned for identification. These numbers allow users to execute EDI transport transactions and drive data exchange. Some of the most common EDI transport transactions such as EDI 204, EDI 210, EDI 104, and more.

Build EDI Compliance in Logistics

Organizations that fail to be EDI compliant realize how quickly fines can add up. That also impacts the trust they have built with partners, sabotaging relationships and lowering the competitive threshold.

When robust EDI integration software is used, organizations can stop worrying about missing SLAs and ultimately drive business faster. It can rapidly identify errors and EDI compliance violations, and help users quickly resolve issues at hand. Consequently, companies can put an end to dropped, late, and inaccurate orders, and streamline end-to-end data transformation, orchestration, and integration with secure EDI.

Transform Business with Modern EDI

Modern solutions enable logistics companies to get rid of the frustration involved with partner onboarding processes and streamline transactions and data exchange. In doing so, it enables users to integrate and exchange data faster without weeks of coding and EDI mapping. These solutions fill modernize EDI to drive transactions and processes with ease and speed.

Leverage modern EDI integration solutions to improve integration processes or streamline your B2B communications to build a stronger partner or customer network.

