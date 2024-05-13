How to cancel your Rabbit R1 preorder

Quick Answer: To cancel your Rabbit R1 preorder, send an email to their support team. We’ll walk you through, with some tips on what to say.

The tech world has been abuzz about AI devices this year, from Humane’s AI Pin to the Rabbit R1. It feels that both devices could have benefited from a little more R&D, as the reviews are anything but glowing.

But if the gloves were off for professional reviewers, that pales compared to the comments from early adopters using their devices. Let’s not forget that the Rabbit R1 is $199, a hefty chunk of anybody’s money.

From connectivity issues to the screen being corrupted with lines (or, in one unlucky user’s case, both), the Rabbit R1 doesn’t live up to its premium price and AI promises.

There’s hope if you preordered this device and haven’t received shipping details yet. You can cancel at any time before shipment, according to Rabbit. And, we really, really recommend you do.

While the Shopify storefront has one email to contact the company, the Redditors who tried that method say they were left waiting. Here’s how to get your money back without resorting to a chargeback.

Email Rabbit’s support team for your money back

Image: KnowTechie

According to Rabbit, sending an email to support@rabbit.tech with your order number will get you squared away. Multiple Redditors got their refunds after a few days while using this method.

We recommend staying sweet, simple, and courteously asking for a refund of your preorder, rather than adding some of the issues other users have encountered.

Canceling your preorder is enough of a message to Rabbit that maybe they should have let the device stew a little longer.

This device was all fluff and no substance, with a hastily rushed out physical brick that barely covers a thin slice of what it was promised to do.

Do your bank account a favor and cancel your preorder if you were one of the few that bought into the hype. There are better ways to burn two Benjamins.

Did you preorder the Rabbit R1? Do you have one and like it? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

