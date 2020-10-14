How to check a seller on AliExpress

Whenever shopping online, whether you’re buying a custom made knick-knack of Etsy or an item that you can’t find anywhere nearby on eBay, everybody should know that it is absolutely necessary to check the rating and reputation of the seller.

On AliExpress, you can get a pretty good picture of a seller’s reliability from their number of orders and feedback alone. If you want to avoid wasting money, you should always do a little research before making any purchases.

Why Do You Need To Check the Seller?

AliExpress, like any other online marketplace, has its share of dishonest sellers looking to make a quick profit from other people’s gullibility. It’s unfortunate, but it’s true. As consumers, we naturally would like to avoid being cheated, so for us, it’s worth checking a seller’s reputation before putting in an order for whatever they’re claiming to sell.

Of course, whenever we end up making a bad purchase from a shady salesperson online, we always have the avenues of refund and dispute to have the money returned, or at least a replacement sent. But these are tedious and avoidable processes. And, we can avoid them by checking our sellers.

So, how can we check sellers on AliExpress?

Finding Reputable Merchants: The AliExpress Feedback Page

The simplest way to check whether a seller is reliable or not is to have a look at his history. In AliExpress, you can go to any seller’s page and click on the Feedback tab. Under the Feedback tab, you will be presented with a complete breakdown of their past performance.

When making purchases, particularly online purchases from Chinese manufacturers, checking the seller’s feedback is a must.

The information present on the seller’s feedback page includes:

Feedback Score — This may be positive or negative, which should be the first thing you look at. This is the sum of all ratings, which are then converted into points. A four- or five-star rating is worth 1 point, a three-star rating is worth 0 points, and one- or two-star rating deducts 1 point.

AliExpress Seller Since — How long the seller has had an account on AliExpress. Bad sellers tend not to last very long.

Customer Ratings — Here, you’ll often find either glowing reviews or reviews from very dissatisfied customers, both of which will tell you a lot about the seller. As a bonus, it’s here that you’ll usually be able to find photos of the actual product.

Item as Described — This will tell you how honest the seller’s marketing is.

Communication — If you’re apprehensive about messaging the seller directly, this is another way to tell how attentive a seller is to customer inquiries and/or complaints.

Shipping Speed — This is pretty self-explanatory, how quickly an item arrives or whether it arrives at all. It is important when shopping online.

Feedback History — This will show you whether the seller has been consistent with their service and product quality.

Feedback as Seller — Feedbacks that the seller received from customers.

Feedback for Buyers — Feedbacks that customers received from the seller.

For each of these sub-categories, you’ll see star ratings, which will indicate whether the seller’s performance in that category is either average, above the average, or below the average.

Take the time to read both the positive and the negative customer feedback for the seller. Usually, you’ll be able to get a lot more detailed information from negative feedback. Negative feedback will show you in which aspects the seller struggles to perform adequately. And this information will make it easier for you to make the right decision whether or not to use anyone particular seller.

But maybe you’re just looking forward to shopping without having to worry about being cheated before making each and every purchase. It’s one thing – checking the seller for a once in a blue moon online purchase, and another – buying several items from several sellers several times a week. If you’re tired of the tedious process of checking sellers again and again, here’s some great news.

One great way to check sellers’ reliability automatically is with Alitools. Alitools is available as a browser extension, as well as on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, so however you like to do your online shopping, whether you’re at home, or on the go, you can use Alitools to give yourself some peace of mind whenever you shop on AliExpress.

The higher the seller’s overall rating, the better the customer feedback, and the older the seller’s account, the more reliable the seller is likely to be. Another thing that you can do to further strengthen your confidence in any given seller is to message them.

Messaging Sellers on AliExpress

You can message the seller by clicking the “Contact Now” link on their seller page.

Messaging a seller will give you an idea of how responsive they are to customer concerns and inquiries. You’ll also be able to gauge how honest the seller is through their responses to your different questions about the product, and how they behave and react over the course of your inquiry. Engaging sellers in conversation is one of the best ways to personally determine how reliable they are and how professionally they treat their customers.

One thing of note is that the more successful sellers naturally have more orders to fill, and so have less time to be as communicative as newer, smaller-scale sellers.

Checking Seller Guarantees

As an incentive to customers, many sellers on AliExpress, whether new or established, will often offer their buyers certain specific safeguards or guarantees. When shopping on AliExpress, if you see a seller offering multiple guarantees, you can feel much more comfortable knowing that they are almost certainly a reliable seller.

Sellers offer guarantees for specific items. A seller may provide multiple guarantees on one item while providing only one or even no guarantees on another item. What guarantees a seller offers on any single item is up to their discretion. So, it pays to do your research and shop around for different items and from different sellers.

There are four different guarantees sellers can offer:

On-time Delivery — If your purchase does not arrive within the pre-agreed timeframe for delivery, the seller guarantees that you will receive a full refund. Returns and Refund — The seller guarantees to provide a full refund if the product is not as described. Domestic Returns — The seller can provide this guarantee when it has a warehouse in your country. This lets sellers accept any returns without you having to cover any shipping costs or customs fees. Guaranteed Genuine — Whenever you’re buying something expensive, such as branded electronics, this is the guarantee you should be looking for. This guarantee tells you that the item has been verified as genuine.

To see which guarantees are provided for an individual item, check the Buyer Protection information in the Quick Info part of the product page, or click the Seller Guarantees tab below the product image.

By taking a few steps to determine a seller’s reliability, you can make ordering online from AliExpress far more productive and enjoyable. The most convenient way is to check the seller via Alitools. Start using the browser extension now and protect all your AliExpress purchases. You can also use Allitools on the go – just download an app from App Store or Google Play.

