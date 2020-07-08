How to choose the best app for time tracking remote teams

Time tracking apps can be of great help when working remotely. While According to a survey by CoSo Cloud, 77% of remote workers say that they are more productive when working from home. Of course, task monitoring apps contribute to their efficiency and seamless collaboration.

They can let employees take better control of their time, allowing them to improve their productivity. Meanwhile, these apps also give employers an extra tool to supervise project progress. Time trackers simply build trust between colleagues.

If you run a Google search for an app that monitors work hours, you will be flooded with a sea of choice — and that’s great. However, if you have never used an employee time tracking app before, choosing the right one for you, your team and your industry may be quite a challenge.

In this post, we will try to give you a few ideas on how to get started, what to look for, and what to avoid in your search for the perfect time tracker.

Look for a Tool That Matches Your Working Style

The first thing you will need to look into when choosing a time tracking app is whether it suits you and your team’s working style. Naturally, this can include a lot of detail — but you can focus on the most important aspects of your work. For instance, if you spend most of your time working on the go, then you probably won’t need or even want a heavy-duty desktop time tracking app. Instead, you will need something simple, lightweight, with a friendly interface. It should also be geared to work on your chosen mobile operating system.

Make Sure It Has All the Features You Need

All time tracking apps have one thing in common: they help you track the time that you spend working on a project while offering data that can be useful in increasing productivity. However, task monitoring tools come with different feature packages and may offer different extras that you may find useful. For instance, you may want a tool that accommodates working in different time zones or managing different currencies. You may need an app that has invoice generation and payment tracking functionality in addition to the basic stopwatch feature. Narrow down your selection of time tracking apps, and then scroll through the list of available features noting down the ones that will be most useful to your team.

Decide What Type of Time Tracker You Need

There are lots of different time tracking apps on the market, but they can be roughly categorized into:

Automatic (these apps usually track how much time you spend on different activities on your computer/phone)

Clock in and out (these apps focus on letting you know when an employee logs in and when they log out)

Location-based (the app will track the time you spend in a specific location)

Monitoring (the time tracker will help you supervise your team and take screenshots of their activity)

Enterprise (time tracking tools meant for large corporations that offer lots of integrations and heightened security)

You can narrow down your search by first determining what type of time tracking software you need and then searching within that pool.

Choose an App with a Simple Interface

No matter how feature-full you want your time tracker to be, it still needs to be simple to use — this is especially true if you are working with a relatively large team and a lot of people will need to learn how to use the app. The main idea behind a time tracking tool is to use time more efficiently — and this will hardly be the case if you and your team need to spend lots of time training to use time tracking software or managing it in the process.

The best time tracking tools generally use clear visuals, keep up with the latest trends in design and have a straightforward interface. If you are having a hard time figuring out how an app works and can’t seem to get it working in the first ten minutes, it’s probably best to look for something with less of a learning curve.

Start with a Small Investment (Better Yet a Free App)

You will find lots of different time tracking tools online — and they will require different levels of investment. If this is your first time using a program like this, it would probably be best to go with a free time tracking app so that you can first evaluate whether a tool like this would be useful for your team or not. Plus, it will give you the time to test out the new working mode with a time tracking app, see how this can change your team dynamics and help you figure out what extra features and functionalities you might want to have onboard.

Lots of time tracking tools come with free trials, but a lot of them will ask you for your credit card information upfront. If you forget to cancel your subscription, you will end up being charged. Thus, if possible, try looking for a program that will let you test out its functionality without having to provide your payment details.

We hope that you have found the above suggestions useful and your search for the best time tracking app has been at least somewhat simplified. With so many options to choose from, you are sure to find the tracking tool that fits your team and company just right — it may just take some time and research.

