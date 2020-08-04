How to choose the best VPN in 2020

If we needed any more evidence of just how at-risk our data is, 2020 has provided it. Governments have been outlawing Chinese apps based on fears of theft of citizens’ data. Social media corporations are proving even less trustworthy than we thought. And COVID-19 has opened up a whole new hornet’s nest.

With the need to keep track of COVID-19, authorities have started to take liberties with data privacy. Whether this is justified or not is up to debate, but there is a risk that they will continue to misuse data and surveillance once this crisis is over.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari has pointed out just how high the stakes are. With devices that measure heart rate and other health markers, our physical realities may become hackable.

There is no doubt that a VPN is more necessary than ever. A VPN serves as our first line of defense against hackers, censorship, and surveillance. You can compare the best VPNs on VPNPros. This is what you should be looking for in 2020.

A reputed provider

In general, I prefer to use software created by independent developers. They are more open and innovative, and I like to buy into the promise, especially if I can help support them with a subscription fee. Unfortunately, this is not the best idea when choosing a VPN.

When it comes to VPNs, it is difficult to know with any certainty that the provider is not hoarding your data. Every so often, we’ll find out that one or another VPN provider has been keeping user data with the intention of selling it. Which is why it is so important that the provider you choose has a fair amount of scrutiny.

The big names, like ExpressVPN and NordVPN, have been vetted and continually assessed by experts. They are as trustworthy as they come, and are therefore a better choice than a relative newcomer.

A good app

Whichever VPN provider you choose should have a good app for every kind of device you use. It should have specific options for your laptop, tablet, and smartphone. A one-size-fits-all approach is not good enough.

This is simply because usability issues might keep you from actually using your VPN. It should be no trouble to change the server, no matter what device you are using. Updates to the operating system should be anticipated so that there is no issue in having to set it up again.

A range of servers

Finally, it is crucial that the VPN provider you choose has a wide range of servers to choose from. The fastest servers are going to be those closest to your location, but when you need to get past geo-restrictions, you should be able to make it look like you are anywhere in the world.

A large amount of servers means that even if one or two servers are down – which happens occasionally even to the best providers – you have alternatives.

In 2020, a VPN is more crucial than ever. Don’t treat your cybersecurity like it is not a major priority. The world as we know it is changing, and we all need to keep up.

