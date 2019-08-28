How to choose the right computer desk for your home or office

Purchasing a powerful and modern computer or laptop is not an instant recipe for successful work. Of course, having a lot of computational power contained in beautiful packaging is a really cool thing, but what do you do when after a few hours of working at the computer your body is aching because of an unsuitable computer desk?

You need to find a suitable computer desk, which will not only be able to store all your stuff but also take care of the ergonomic aspects (hiding all the cables, fitting your height etc). Here is how you should go about selecting the perfect ergonomic computer desk for your computer.

Material

When choosing a computer desk for your home, above all, pay attention to the material from which it is made. Your lifespan on your desk is dependant on it. The cheap desks made from fiberboard and chipboard will become unfit for use rather fast – especially if you use your desk daily.

If you have the budget, you would be much better off choosing a computer desk made from hardwood which will stand the test of time.

Desk shape

According to The Home Dweller, the shape of a computer desk is also an extremely important consideration. Here you should focus not only on your taste and interior design, but also on some practical specific features.

For example, if you have a small apartment like one of these and are limited on space, it is better to select a corner desk: this sort of desk will take up less space and you will also be able to fit books, magazines, and peripheral devices rather easily on it.

If space-saving is the number one concern for you, we suggest paying attention to the models with the high built-in stacks for technical devices, papers, and books. Though, in this case, you should bear in mind that such a desk must not be put near the window, as it will prevent sunlight from admitting to your room.

Ergonomic aspects of the computer desk

A smart idea is to choose a desk with a matt finish which will help diminish reflecting lights, and in turn, the stress put on your eyes. When purchasing a computer desk, it is also sensible to make sure that its height allows your hands to tap on the keyboard without the need to lower or raise them above the waist.

In some cases, you will need to add a keyboard stand under the desk. You need to seat yourself at the desk comfortably, feet standing on the floor with your knees bent at an angle of 90 degrees and your hands in line with the waist. Then you are able to work at the computer without putting too much stress or strain on your body.

How to make your desk more ergonomic

Step 1: Find your natural posture

Spend a few minutes trying to find the ideal body position as explained above. Turn your chair adjustments until the height is correct, move around the desk, and find the position where your body feels most comfortable. Always start your day by doing this.

Step 2: Keyboard and a computer mouse arrangement

Depending on your natural posture, the keyboard and a mouse should be located in such a way, so you could keep your elbows on each side and the hands at an angle of 90 degrees. Thus, the muscular load is diminished and you don’t tense your muscles.

Also, think about purchasing the keyboard without a digital keypad, as the digital keypad has the character keys (your primary tools of input) out of the center. As to the control of a mouse and keyboard level, you may need to raise the keyboard with the help of some platform or obtain a flatter mouse.

Step 3: Locate your screen

Screen locating should not be complicated. If your screen is too far, you will start doing what the ergonomics experts call “turtles” or crane the neck. For finding an optimal distance to the monitor, push yourself back and hold out your hand. The tips of your middle fingers have to touch the screen.

If you have two monitors, locate them near each other (gapless) and put the secondary monitor to the center. Those people who use two monitors should focus on both of them. Now, push yourself back and hold out your hand to the edge between two monitors. When you hold out your hand along the outline of the monitors, your fingertip should almost always touch the monitors. Use the same tricks when locating the other items such as a document holder or a phone.

To adjust the height, try this ergo trick: close your eyes. When you open your eyes, they should look directly at the address bar. If the situation is different, lower or raise the monitors.

Other important tips for choosing the best computer desk

It is important to know that, when purchasing a desk with a document stand, it is necessary to get a rollout shelf for the keyboard – otherwise, it is going to be rather problematic to keep to a 45 -inch distance from your eyes to the monitor.

When choosing a computer desk and a chair you should bear in mind that a monitor has to be located at the user’s eye level, so you should not try too hard with the desk height or, vice versa, pick a too low desk.

It is especially important when choosing a kids computer desk, so, nowadays, the perfect variant for a kid is a “growing” desk. As to the sizes of the desk itself and the space under it, the desk must be 60 inches deep and 70 inches wide for us to feel comfortable.

What do you think? How do you decide on the perfect desk? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: