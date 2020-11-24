How to compress a photo online on Windows and Mac

Want to learn how to compress a photo quickly and easily? Whether you want your images to take up less space on your computer, share them with friends, or upload the photos to the internet, this tutorial will show you the best methods.

We’ll teach you how to reduce the size of images online, on Windows OS, as well as on Mac OS.

How to Compress a Photo Online

Mind that after the process of compression, your image can’t be scaled to its original quality. So make sure to have backup versions of the photos, in case you ever change your mind.

There are many image compressors available online, but we’ll show you how to compress photos online with the help of Compress JPEG. Follow the steps below.

1. Go to Compress JPEG

Open the Compress JPEG website. The interface is pretty intuitive, and you’ll see the “Upload Files” button straight away.

2. Upload a Photo

Go to the destination folder of the images, which size you want to reduce. You can choose up to 20 JPEG images from your device. To do this, hold down Ctrl/Cmd and select the photos. Then, click “Open”.

3. Click the Uploaded Photo

Your photo will automatically be compressed. If you need more control over the compression process, you can further adjust the quality manually by clicking on the image’s thumbnail. Each photo can be adjusted this way.

4. Select the Quality

Choose how much you want to optimize the image with the help of the slider to the right. Drag it up and down, to find the quality that suits you the most. The site lets you preview the result by showing the before/after photos. Once you’re done, click “Apply”.

5. Save the Image to Your PC

Finally, scroll up and press “Download All”. The compressed photos can either be downloaded separately or grouped in a ZIP archive. Done! Now you know about the quickest method of how to compress a photo online.

How to Compress a Photo on Windows

On Windows, you can optimize the image size with the help of the default image viewing program.

1. Open the Photo

The first step of compressing a photo on Windows is simply going to the folder that contains the image and opening it.

2. Go to Resize

This will open your image in the default “Photos” app. Once you have done that, find the “See more” option at the top right part of the screen. You’ll see a flyout menu appear. Go to “Resize”.

3. Select the First Option

You’ll see a window with 4 options pop up: small, middle, large, and custom. “Large” is best for viewing, “Middle” is best for emails and messages, and “Small” is best for profile pictures and thumbnails.

The “Custom” option can be used to define custom dimensions. These options will help you find the perfect balance in quality and resolution. For drastic size change, choose the top option.

4. Save the Resized Image

All you have to do at this point is to name and save the resized image. Again, make sure not to replace the original photo with the new version of an image.

5. Done!

Problem solved! Your image has successfully been optimized, and its size is significantly smaller now. You’ve successfully learned how to compress a photo on Windows OS.

How to Compress a Photo on Mac

Similarly, to Windows, you can optimize the image size on Mac OS with the help of the default program “Preview”.

1. Select the Photo

Go to the folder location of the image you want to modify.

2. Open the Image with Preview

Next, go to “File”, navigate to “Open With”, and select “Preview”. Your photo will be opened in this program.

3. Open the Export Window

Find the “File” tab in the menu bar. Choose “Export” from the dropdown list that appears.

4. Enter Export Settings

This will bring up the “Export” window. Here, you can enter the export settings: format, quality, tags, destination folder. To compress photos, toggle the quality slider from “Least” to “Best”, until the file size suits you.

Based on how you intend to use the picture, the desired quality value can differ greatly. Finally, press “Save” to confirm the changes. Now you know how to compress a photo on MacOS.

