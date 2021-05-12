Cloud gaming has really begun to catch its stride. More and more people are beginning to experience various cloud gaming services across all kinds of platforms. Maybe the most popular platforms for cloud gaming are mobile devices using Android or iOS software.

While Apple has had its fair share of issues with cloud gaming, services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and PS Remote Play are available on the platform. One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to cloud gaming is the adaptation of controllers to certain devices.

As of the iOS update 14.5, iOS devices, like the iPhone and iPad, have support for the PlayStation controller that released with the PS5, the DualSense controller. That connections is not as straightforward as just turning on your DualSense controller, however. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

How to connect a DualSense controller to an iOS device

To be able to use your DualSense controller on any iOS device, you will first have to download the PS Remote Play app from the Apple App Store. Once you have that app, follow these directions, and you’ll be good to go. Make sure the Player icon is off by holding the PS button until it turns off Hold the Create button and the PS button together to enter pairing mode

Enable Bluetooth on your iOS device Select the controller from the list of Bluetooth devices

That’s it. Once you’ve completed these steps, the player indicator light should light up again, and you are free to use your DualSense controller to game on your iOS device.

