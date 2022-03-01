How to connect JBL speakers to iPhone?

If you’re like most Apple fans, you probably use your iPhone to listen to music pretty regularly.

But what if you could take that listening experience to a whole new level by connecting your iPhone to a high-quality JBL speaker? Not only would the sound be louder and more immersive, but it would also be richer and more nuanced.

Siri integration is another plus feature but it is only available for the latest JBL speakers in Xtreme, Pulse, Charge, and Flip lineup. You can ask Siri to play your favorite song, turn up the volume, or skip to the next track.

Now that you know the benefits of connecting your iPhone to a JBL speaker, let’s get down to the basics of how you can do it.

Pairing a JBL Speaker With an iPhone

Both JBL and Apple hate 3.5mm aux outputs. From iPhone 7 to the latest iPhone 13, the lightning port transmits both power and audio. Likewise, most JBL speakers have Bluetooth as the only option for connectivity.

The company has an app (JBL Portable) for both IOS and Android devices that covers all its speakers except for some low-end sonic boxes in JBL Go and Clip Series.

Though useful for firmware updates and setting up different modes in a multi-speaker setup, the app is not necessary for pairing JBL speakers with iPhone and in general, with any other device.

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to connect your iPhone to a JBL speaker without any hassle:

Here, we’ll show you how to pair the JBL Flip 4 with the iPhone 13. As Bluetooth technology is involved here, the steps would remain the same no matter if it is the old JBL Clip 2 or the latest Boombox 2. Make sure that both devices are close to each other. Press the ‘power button’ once to turn on the JBL Flip 4. A solid white light will appear on the ‘power icon’ immediately followed by an audio cue. Press the ‘Bluetooth Button’ for 2-3 seconds to enter pairing mode which is indicated by a blinking blue light. On your iPhone, go to Settings and tap on ‘Bluetooth’, and toggle on the switch. In the ‘Other Devices’ section, the speaker’s name will appear as ‘JBL Flip 4’. Tap on the name and wait for a few seconds. The two devices will now pair up, and you’ll be able to listen to music on your JBL speakers using your iPhone.

If these steps don’t work for you, there may be a problem. We have discussed the troubleshooting in the FAQ section below.

FAQs

Why can’t I connect my JBL speaker to my iPhone?

If you recently connected your speaker to a device, it will automatically connect to that device when you turn it on. A stable blue light is an indicator for this.

You will have to unpair your JBL speaker first or override the previous pairing by pressing the Bluetooth button for almost 3-5 seconds. The speaker will now enter into pairing mode and you can easily connect it with the iPhone.

If those steps don’t work, it may be because your JBL speaker is out of range or has low battery power.

And even if this is not the case, the only option you are left with is to reset the speaker to factory settings.

Is JBL compatible with the iPhone?

Yes, your JBL Bluetooth speaker is compatible with the iPhone. Apart from playing music, you can make calls and summon Siri in the latest JBL models.

How Can I Connect Multiple JBL Portable Speakers To My iPhone?

You will start with connecting the primary JBL speaker with the iPhone. Next, you will have to press the connect button on both the primary and secondary JBL speakers together. You can build a chain of almost 100 speakers this way.

We have dedicated a separate post for those interested in pairing two or multiple JBL speakers together.

Wrapping it all up

JBL speakers are one of the best third-party accessories to pair up with your iPhone. These speakers are Bluetooth-enabled and have Siri capabilities to boot.

This post provides you with an easy step-by-step guide on connecting your JBL speakers to your iPhone. Regardless of which model you choose, the steps remain the same.

If everything doesn’t go according to plan the first time around, we’ve provided troubleshooting steps in the FAQ section above.

