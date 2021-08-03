How to convert a YouTube link to MP4?

There’s no running away from the fact that YouTube is a major video streaming platform across the globe. This is enough reason for everyone to convert the YouTube videos into an MP4 version. Because most mobiles support the MP4 version easily, everyone has a strong reason to convert the Youtube videos into the MP4 version.

So if you have been looking forward to converting our favorite videos into mp4 format, you’ve come to the right spot. With over 1 billion hours of watch time, YouTube stands concrete as a video platform that is unparalleled. Here, in this article, we will shed light on how you can convert YouTube link to mp4 through the iconic online video converter.

Visit Youtube First

The primary step is to visit Youtube. For your information, you can easily visit this platform by following www.youtube.com. Once You open the home page, you will be exposed to a plethora of videos being showcased for the viewers.

Depending on what you like, you can easily come across a certain video. Search for the content that you prefer, and you will eventually come across lots of videos. Click on the video you want to see and open it in another tab. The video will start playing depending on the speed of your internet connection.

Copy the Link

The address bar has the link to every web page that is visited through the internet. You don’t have to check the settings of the particular video. The process of YouTube to mp4 is easy, so you can click on the video and get the address to it through the upper bar of the browser.

You can either select all text or copy the web address of the video. Once you’re done, you need to visit the home page of Online Video Converter. For your information, this is a tool that allows you to download all kinds of Youtube videos in different formats within seconds.

Convert The Video Through OVC

As soon as you copy the link, you need to paste it into the search box of this tool. Once you have successfully copied it, you will be asked to download it in various formats. Depending on what you prefer, you can easily choose the format through the options provided.

Here, since you want to download the Youtube video into mp4 format, you can choose it from the options provided. Once you click on the go, the tool will eventually begin to start downloading the video from the official website and convert it within seconds.

Download

Long story cut short, the YouTube downloader Online Video Converter allows you to convert the video into mp4 within seconds. As soon as the video has been converted, you will be entitled to the download button. If you’re using your phone, you can choose where you want the video to get downloaded.

Within the next few seconds, the YouTube video will easily be stored on your phone. Click on the link to rest assured about the quality of the video and to see if it has been downloaded the way you wanted it to.

