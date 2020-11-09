How to convert Outlook email to HTML format

Users of Outlook are often faced with the need to save their messages as HTML. This process is not as simple as they would like it to be. Unfortunately, data loss is a common result of manual efforts. Here is an overview of the methods used today.

The best solution to any conversion task is the use of dedicated utilities. With a special Outlook convert to HTML tool, users achieve the result in a couple of clicks. Otherwise, you need to go through the hassle of multi-step transformation with no guarantees. Still, if you are willing to take the risk, here is what you may do.

Why Choose This File Format

First, it is important to understand the nature of the destination format. HTML is used for most web pages, and it is also the default message format in the mail client. Users who need to produce documents with different fonts, lists, and colors often choose it due to versatility.

It is also the most preferred choice when you need to insert images into the body of your email. All files with this extension may be opened via browsers. Finally, it is used for backup.

How to Do It Manually

Open the mail clients and follow these steps. Please note that it is impossible to guarantee accuracy. Create a backup of your messages before proceeding.

Open the message you want to export.

Head to “File” – “Save As”.

In the window that appears, browse to the desired location.

Confirm or edit the information in the “File Name” box

Choose HTML from the options.

Initiate the process by clicking on Save.

This may look simple but remember about the downside. First, you may convert separate emails in this fashion. If you have a group of messages, you may spend hours transforming them. In addition, as data loss is possible, you need to create a backup of all valuable data. Therefore, to avoid disappointing results, opt for an automated solution.

How to Do It Automatically

The best conversion utilities are comprehensive solutions. Aside from HTML, you may turn the contents of your inbox into *.pdf, *.txt, *.doc, and other formats. Even bulk conversion takes seconds. All the attachments remain intact, which is a major challenge for manual methods. So far, none of them can provide the same accuracy and speed.

Quickly and Accurately

Automated tools for Outlook conversion may transform your emails into multiple formats. They also cope with volumes of data easily. Not only does this save you a lot of time, but precision is also guaranteed. If your emails are valuable (why would you convert unimportant data anyway?), this software is great value for money. If you are hell-bent on doing everything by yourself, at least backup your data.

