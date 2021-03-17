Advertisement campaigns can take advantage of multiple different tools and appliances, but there’s also one element that is almost constantly present, and it is a banner advertisement. At the same time, not all banners are engaging or inspiring, since it takes effort to understand how to create a good banner for your specific cause.

This is why it’s so important to take your ad banner making as seriously as possible to get the best results out of your banners. Right now there are multiple different approaches to creating an ad banner, and they tend to differ greatly between themselves. But first, let’s start with some explanation.

There are four distinct parts of an ad banner that can be distinguished in most cases – background, slogan, logo, and CTA (call-to-action).

The background image is mostly responsible for the first impression and is supposed to attract the attention of the potential audience.

Slogan (or regular text) is the informational part of the banner, detailing your product and other information while being short and to the point. Your company’s logo is placed on your banner to make it obvious that your brand is unique and one-of-a-kind.

Call-to-Action is the last, but not the least, piece of a puzzle. It is the main driver for your potential audience to click on your ad banner in the first place.

Banner types

At the same time, there are many different types of banners, as well as many different parameters that can be used to distinguish them. First of all, one of the easiest examples is the device type. This divides banners in three groups: desktop, mobile and tablet. Being able to fit into all of them is all but mandatory, and an ad that transforms weirdly when you’re opening it from a different device is bound to dissuade people from clicking on it.

Other divisive factors include target placements, pixel dimensions, and so on. For example, if your banners are being created to be uploaded into one of the social media sites, then they have to have a specific height and/or width, as well as the appropriate size, to be able to fit correctly. This includes sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google, and so on.

Division by pixel dimensions is another approach that is relatively similar to the previous ones. This includes ad formats such as 300×250, 250×250, 200×200, 468×60, 1024×512, 1500×500, and many more. Some of these formats are relatively new, and other ones are as old as the online advertisement in its original form.

For example, 468×60 ad format goes way back to 2011 and is still used by a lot of websites to this day, despite the fact that it’s not as effective as it was before. The spiritual successor of this type is supposed to be the modern 728×90, being both wider and higher at the same time, and thus fitting more information at once (and being easier to notice on the modern screen resolutions.

You can find out more about 468×60 ad format, its history and the step-by-step guide on how to create one yourself – in our blog post about 468×60 banner creation.

Banner creation process

As for the banner creation process, there are several main approaches to it, and they differ from each other quite significantly. The first one is obvious enough – hiring a professional designer to do the job for you. That way, you won’t have the control over the entire process, but you will be able to influence the outcome by outlining what you need to be done, and the knowledge level that is required for this is basically nonexistent.

Obviously enough, another way of approaching this is by designing the entirety of the ad banner by yourself. This method can be divided in many different sub-categories due to the sheer amount of software that can be used to create an ad banner for yourself – such as Photoshop, PowerPoint, MS Paint, Google Web Designer, and more.

The process of creating a banner by yourself with each of these applications is described in our blog post that details how to create a banner by yourself.

Another popular approach to the task of creating an ad banner is by utilizing one of the many online banner constructors. Each of them offers a specific set of features, and most of them have their own caveats or limitations.

Take Viewst, for example – it is an online ad designer that has an easy-to-use user-friendly interface and offers many different tools and features to create ads in any form you want. The list of features is quite extensive, including image editing, object editing, animating, using templates for specific banner types or specific social media sites, and more.

Conclusion

That being said, the task of creating an ad banner for your own intents and purposes might turn out either easy or hard, depending on the way you’ll decide to approach it. There are different banner types, and different methods of creating a banner of your own, so that everyone could find the one that fits them the most, no matter the preferences.

