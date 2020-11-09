How to create cool videos for social media platforms 

Lots of celebrities, business owners, social activists, politicians, and ordinary people continue to harness the power of social media to be able to communicate their ideas to wider audiences and generate a buzz around their brands. Information rules the world. To that end, lots of people now aim to create effective and engaging content, which acts as a powerful tool wherewith one can exert influence, win over loyal followers, and boost their income.

With the growing number of people eager to get the most out of social media, current users contrive new marketing strategies and deploy sophisticated techniques to spruce up their content and enhance their influence.

In today’s post, we’re going to review some practical methods and tools that can help you make video content more appealing and marketable.

Give It Enough Consideration

Today, social media platforms are crammed with user’s crusading to attract fans and followers. Terabytes of different types of content appear on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other popular social networking sites on a daily basis. So, it becomes harder to remain competitive in this area. Therefore, you need to come up with original and non-trite ideas for your videos. Or you already have some in mind and wait for the most opportune moment to put them into practice.

Know Your Audience

Know your audience and try your best not to defeat their expectations. You cannot satisfy everybody’s taste. But you already have loyal followers eager to actively engage with your content and you should remember why they have chosen you over others. Make your video with your target audience in mind. Amaze, educate, surprise, shock, and challenge them. By constantly stirring up their emotions and providing useful content, you’ll be able to retain your audience and attract new followers.

What’s the Purpose?

Every time you’re about to shoot your video, you should keep its goal in mind. Do you seek to woo prospective clients? Eager to pitch some ideas to potential investors? Or do you want to provide your existing fans with useful and effective tips or assist them in accomplishing their personal goals? Thus, not only will you manage to cater to the specific needs of your viewers, but also deliver the required message to them.

Ask

If you don’t know where to start or just feel stuck and unable to exercise your creativity, don’t hesitate to ask your viewers about their preferences.

Ask about the video topics that may interest them or create a video where you’ll be answering the most frequently asked questions of your followers.

What Platform to Choose?

Beginner bloggers often find themselves hard-pressed to choose a social media platform that would be the best fit for them. Should you be experiencing similar difficulty, make sure to define your goal and identify your target audience first. After that, you’ll be able to decide what social media platform is worth giving a shot.

Facebook

Facebook is a platform that helps you connect and keep in touch with close people and old friends. It’s a reliable and time-tested option for those who appreciate stability and eager to maintain long-standing connections. This platform is ideal for establishing and cementing the loyalty of your existing fans, but is not the best option for building new businesses and attracting new followers. And it’s definitely not the best platform to showcase your videos.

Instagram

Instagram is all about fun, creativity, forming new connections. Though not as popular as Facebook, Instagram is tremendously popular with a young audience and is ideal for visual-based businesses like photography, cooking, DIYs, retails, etc. Though it heavily relies on photos and conversations, this app can go a long way towards helping you embrace your creativity and win over the extensive audience. Undoubtedly, Instagram is the best place to share short videos.

TikTok

TikTok is the fastest-growing social networking app which still remains terra incognita for bloggers and businesses. But what we know for sure is that it’s steadily winning over millions of users every day and is showing a lot of promise. Focused on short-form videos, TikTok can be a great place to present your brand, develop the relationship with younger generations, and pitch sponsored content for businesses. You can use the video content that appears in your Instagram or blog and showcase it on TikTok. It’s also a good idea to provide links to affiliate products you’re featuring and thus try to drive sales to them.

YouTube

It would be criminal not to mention YouTube on our list. It is a win-win solution for bloggers and business owners who want to establish a strong online presence and create a buzz around their endeavors. By posting your video projects on YouTube you get a chance to reach out to hundreds of millions of viewers, promote your brand, popularize your ideas, and drive coveted traffic to your blog or website.

What Tools to Use to Create Amazing Videos?

Your video will never go viral if you fail to make it eye-catching and, so to say, eye-friendly. To that end, you want to spice it up with trendy effects.

With free online video editing software, you can turn your video into works of art in the blink of an eye. If you’re new to this video editing stuff, don’t worry. You can start with something less sophisticated. Fastreel is a popular video editor for beginners that can help you quickly crop, compress, cut your videos and add conspicuous captions, titles, and watermarks to them. Moreover, there are a plethora of fascinating templates you can use to create stunning footage. Such effects as slideshows will never go out of fashion. You can create slideshows, make stop-motion videos and collages with this Fastreel, too.

Furthermore, you can add funny GIFs and dancing Ecards to your video projects and quickly share with your friends and followers via your favorite social networking apps. You can do it all with JibJab.

Your video will be insipid and devoid of life without animations and live-action effects. But with Animaker, a do-it-yourself video making app, you can add a particular flavor to all of your video projects. You can also create your own video using custom templates and add stunning music and sound effects to your creations.

Among other popular video, effects are bullet-time, auras, infinite zoom, and glowing footsteps. But they require more expertise and experience with professional video editing software.

Keep Abreast

To remain competitive, you should keep up with the latest trends and promotional tactics used by social media users. Thus, now lots of popular bloggers and influencers storyboard their Instagram videos.

This technique lends a particular charm to video projects and makes them more appealing. Vertical videos are becoming increasingly popular among Facebook users who want to connect with their audience on a more intimate level.

The same format is often used by YouTubers. They use short vertical videos in the Stories format. It helps bloggers to connect with viewers on a more intimate level.

You may want to research other videos put up by popular bloggers and celebrities on their social media pages. Learn from the best and saturate your video projects with interesting detail, eye-popping effects, and don’t forget to accompany them with insightful and motivating descriptions. Thus, you’ll make your content stand out from the crowd and receive multiple accolades from grateful viewers.

