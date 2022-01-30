If you’re looking for work or hunting for workers, LinkedIn is the social media platform of choice. When searching for prospective employees, recruiters may stumble upon your profile and give it a good looking over, which means presentation is important.

While you may have put great effort into detailing your work history and qualifications, some of us neglect to customize our LinkedIn URLs. The auto-generated link looks a little messy, but, with a little effort, you can tidy it up.

Let’s discuss how to view your LinkedIn URL and change it to something slicker.

How to customize your LinkedIn URL on desktop

Here’s how to change your LinkedIn URL on the website:

1. Go to LinkedIn.com and log in if necessary

Image: KnowTechie

2. Click on your Profile picture and click Edit public profile & URL. When you view your profile, the current URL shows in the address bar

Image: KnowTechie

3. Click the Edit icon beside your URL

Image: KnowTechie

4. Type a custom URL and click Save

Image: KnowTechie

If the URL you want isn’t available, you’ll receive an error advising you to try again. You may need to make several attempts before you pick a link that isn’t already in use.

How to customize your LinkedIn URL on mobile

If you prefer to do things on your phone, here’s how to change your LinkedIn URL in the mobile app:

Launch LinkedIn and sign in if necessary Tap your Profile picture and select View Profile Scroll down to the Contact section and click the edit button Then, tap on your profile URL Tap the Edit icon in the Edit your custom URL section Type a custom URL and tap Save

Completing your mission in the mobile app is a bit of an adventure but does get results. When you change your LinkedIn URL, the original link still directs people to your page, so you won’t need to update it anywhere you’ve already posted it.

Custom LinkedIn URLs look slicker

Once you’ve packed your LinkedIn profile with work history, qualifications, and other essentials, customizing your URL should come next.

A custom link looks slick and shows people that you absolutely mean business. Or, perhaps, no one will even notice your effort in the end. Either way, at least you’ll know that your URL looks pretty.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: