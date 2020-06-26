 How to declutter your system with Outbyte PC Repair

If you’re anything like me you need to use your PC on a daily basis. This is common across the globe since everything is going digital. The challenge is that you’ll only function as well as your gear. That means you need to continuously maintain your PC.

A major obstacle can be some of the programs and files you have on your PC at the moment. Are they helping or hindering your workflow?

Did you know improved safety and faster processing are just some of the benefits of a ‘clean’ computer? To enjoy the mentioned advantages you need to regularly scan your system and remove the items you don’t need. That’s what PC optimization tools like Outbyte PC Repair promise to assist with.

Why is it important to declutter your PC?

You may only realize that your PC needs a good clean up when it’s too late. That day when you’re in a rush but your computer works too slow. Or you need space to save large files and you realize your hard drive is filled to the brim. Or you’re getting PC errors you never had before.

If you want to enjoy optimum performance, rather remove unused files and programs often.

What to look for when decluttering your PC?

Be honest: how often do you go through the list of files and programs on your computer? For most people, the list should include:

Unused system files and temporary files.

Unused web cache.

Programs you haven’t used in a long time.

Unwanted programs.

Items you accidentally downloaded along with other programs. This can easily happen when you leave some permission box checked when downloading or installing software.

Programs that come standard with your operating system but that you don’t really need.

Maintaining Your PC with Outbyte PC Repair

Instead of going through all the listed items manually, one can use the help of handy tools such as Outbyte PC Repair. It can scan your system and identify what you’ll likely be better off without. I used the Outbyte features to try and clean up my PC. Here are the process and the outcome.

Download the App

Outbyte PC Repair is an app you need to download onto your computer. Simply press the ‘Download’ button on the Outbyte website.

General Details

Once it’s installed on your PC, you’ll see the following menu. I found the layout to be user-friendly and simple to understand. There are tabs for Speed, Privacy, and Battery-related features.

One thing I really appreciated about Outbyte PC Repair is that it offers you a lot of control. You decide which features you want to be switched on. It’s all managed with simple slider buttons.

The Scan

On the main menu under Scan, you’ll find the option to do a total system scan. Launch the scan by clicking on the corresponding button.

Outbyte PC Scan will start looking through your computer. You’ll see a comprehensive list of items it is scanning through on the left side of the screen. In the center, you’ll be getting feedback on the various categories.

If your focus is to clean your PC of unnecessary files or programs, you’ll mostly be interested in the data related to:

Unused system files

Unused web cache

Unused application files

Temporary files

Programs that take up too much disk space that you don’t need

PUP, or potentially unwanted programs

The app provides easy navigation to view details related to each issue. This empowers you to make an informed decision:

Do you want to remove the identified items?

Must Outbyte PC Repair handle the matter on your behalf?

Will you leave it unchanged for the moment?

There’s a green ‘Start Repair’ button that you can use to quickly resolve all issues.

Alternative Option

Outbyte PC Repair also allows you to view all your programs by clicking on the ‘Uninstaller’ feature in ‘Power Tools’ on the side menu. You can scroll through all your applications and manually uninstall anything that you don’t need anymore.

The Result

The tool was easy to use and efficient at decluttering my PC. Using Outbyte PC Repair allowed me to free up almost 3 GB of space on my drive by helping me identify and remove unused and temporary files along with programs I didn’t really need.

