How to drive traffic to your website without breaking the bank

Making a small business successful will require both hard work and the use of effective marketing strategies. If you already have a business website in place, finding ways to make this online asset a lead generation machine is essential. The more traffic you can drive to your business website, the easier it will be to gain new customers and grow your bottom line.

Companies like Mass Appeal specialize in helping business owners reach their marketing goals. Working with a marketing professional allows you to get results without spending all of your time managing advertising campaigns. If you are trying to drive traffic to your website without breaking the bank, consider the helpful tips below.

Quality Backlinks Are Helpful

On average, businesses around the world spend roughly $350 billion on online marketing each year. While investing in paid search campaigns is beneficial, there are many things you can do to drive organic to your website for free. One of Google’s factors when ranking websites on a search engine results page is the number of backlinks a domain has. A backlink is a link from another website to your website. There are many ways you can get these coveted backlinks, but none are as effective as guest posting.

Many websites accept guest posts. If you don’t have time to track down these guest posting sites on your own, working with a marketing agency that has experience with this backlink building technique is a wise move. Staying consistent with your guest posting efforts will help you land lots of backlinks over time. The more backlinks you have, the higher your website will climb in the world of search engine results pages.

The Power of Landing Pages

Utilizing your website’s full power is crucial when trying to increase the amount of traffic you receive. If you are running paid search campaigns, you need to think about building specialized landing pages on your website. These pages are designed to cover one particular topic. This means you will need to cover one product or service when creating these landing pages.

You can also use landing pages as part of a discount you offer or a temporary sale you want to promote. Before launching these landing pages, you need to make sure they are optimized with the right keywords and mobile-friendly. Ideally, you want to use keywords related solely to the product, service, or discount being promoted. Doing this will allow you to attract interested consumers, which means you have a higher rate of converting them into actual customers.

Set Your Aim on Featured Snippets

If you use Google to search for things online, you are probably familiar with the featured snippet. This snippet is the first thing you see at the top of the search engine results page if you are looking for answers to a question. Businesses that land in this coveted spot generally see a drastic increase in traffic.

Getting your business into the featured snippet spot will require you to change your approach to developing blog and page content. Using your blogs to answer commonly asked questions is one of the best ways to rise to the top of Google. Thinking like a consumer and answering the questions/concerns they have about your products/services is crucial. By doing this, you can increase your chances of being elevated to Google’s featured snippet section.

Search Engine Success Doesn’t Happen Overnight

Putting some of these tips into action is a good idea. However, you need to realize that it takes a while for the fruits of your labor to surface. Instead of giving up, you need to stay the course to accomplish your goals.

