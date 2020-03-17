How to find the best high-speed internet service in the USA

High-speed internet is now a need than a want in residential and commercial properties in the USA. Fast Internet connections can help users browse the web, stream videos, and scroll through social media with minimal lag. Thus, it’s imperative to search for the best high-speed Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country. Here are four tips to help you in that regard.

Search for ISPs in Your Area

The first step to acquiring high speed internet service is to check for the available ISPs in the area. Some of the largest internet service providers in the USA are Comcast, Charter Spectrum, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cox Communications, Frontier Communications, Mediacom, Verizon Fios and Optimum. Check and see if a particular internet provider offers connections in your state, city, or town.

There are two main reasons why you need to do this step:

Not every ISP can deliver its services to all regions in the USA.

Factors like prices, speeds, and promotions may vary for each area.

The problem is that looking at the different ISPs in the USA can be a time-consuming endeavor. For this, you can instead use an online internet plan finder. This online tool lists ISPs that can provide internet connection in an area, and all you may need to provide is the name of your city, town or your ZIP code.

Know Your Desired Internet Speeds

Desirable internet download and upload speeds may differ for each person. For example, online gamers may not require breakneck internet speeds. But, you might need higher rates if you download large files frequently.

You’ll need about:

1 Mbps for general web surfing and email communications

1 to 3 Mbps for online gaming

1 to 4 Mbps for video conferencing at a standard-definition quality

3 to 4 Mbps for video streaming with standard-definition quality

5 to 8 Mbps for video streaming with high-definition quality

50 Mbps or over for downloading large files

Furthermore, don’t always think about the download speeds in an internet service plan. Also consider the upload speeds based on your needs, especially if you’re recording and uploading videos to the internet.

Read the Terms of Service

After understanding your internet speed requirements and checking the available ISPs in your area, it’s time to go through the terms and conditions of the different internet connection packages. It’s essential to know the incentives and limitations of your chosen subscription plan.

For instance, your contract may lock you in your preferred internet connection package for two years. But, you may receive an internet speed boost once you renew the agreement after that period.

However, don’t forget to read the fine print in the document. Your chosen internet service might have restrictions like data caps. A data cap reduces your internet speeds once you reach a specific data ceiling.

For example, a service provides you with 50 Mbps with a 100 GB data cap. If you go over the 100 GB ceiling before the month ends, then the ISP can reduce your internet speeds significantly. The internet provider might reduce your internet download rates from 50 Mbps to only 2 Mbps.

Know these restrictions, and you can save face when contacting the internet company’s customer service to complain.

Provides Excellent Customer Service

An ISP providing high-speed connections will still not be the best in the country if the company can’t provide excellent customer service. Take note that there are many factors affecting customer service, including:

The mood of the representative

Punctuality when arriving at job sites

Knowledge of different subject matters

Empathy to customers

Your chosen ISP should value the importance of excellent customer service. Otherwise, there might be little to no point in subscribing to that firm’s internet plans.

Have a look at the following scenario: perhaps you’re about to acquire an internet connection from a specific provider. Now, you’re waiting for the technician to arrive at your home to install the devices. But, you’ve been waiting for hours, and the company’s specialists haven’t knocked at your doors yet. Moreover, when the technicians do arrive, the individuals might address you with rude remarks.

At that point, you might consider backing out of the subscription. The experience you received from the installation of your internet connection might reflect future engagements with the company’s representatives. So, if you want the services of the best high-speed internet service, then the provider should also deliver exceptional service as part of its operations.

The best high-speed internet service in the USA doesn’t only offer fast download and upload speeds. Remember, the best ISP should provide excellent customer service from the beginning of your subscription. After researching, you should now have more confidence to choose the right ISP and internet package that will give you excellent value for money.

