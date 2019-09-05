How to get better at CS: GO

At first glance, CS: GO might seem just a usual shooting game where all you have to do is kill the enemy and you’re done. Although shooting down the members of the opposing side is included, the game involves more stuff, such as experience and strategy. Therefore, the more you play, the better you get.

Be Aware of What You Have to Do

Each member of the team will have a certain role to play in the round. Before it begins, everything must be settled. You and your team need to communicate and be aware of what everyone is going to do, so the proper strategy can be created. Moreover, this will decrease the risk of conflicts over who wants what role during the game.

Make sure that, if you pick a role, you stick with it to the end. The last thing you want to do is confusing your team or be the cause of your loss.

Learn How to Move and Shoot

You’ve most likely seen how the game unfolds or played yourself. Therefore, you’re aware you’ll be moving around a lot and have to synchronize your movement with shooting in order to have good aim. It might be difficult at first, but if you help yourself with a dynamic crosshair, you’ll get the hang of it much faster.

Make sure you don’t go too fast because it can be detrimental for your aim. Practice by going slower at first, then you can gradually increase the speed.

Understand the Map

One important aspect when playing CS: GO is understanding the map and using it to your advantage. Basically, you have to predict the opponent’s moves before they happen, which is a skill you’re only going to achieve in time. Timing is a part of this, as it’s easy to lose if you die as a result of bad timing, which happens when you don’t expect the enemy to strike.

Practice makes perfect, so play whenever you can to understand how the map works.

CS: GO might not be mastered overnight, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck at the beginner level for ages. Practice a lot and use the tips above, and you will have great potential to become a favorite for CS: GO bets.

