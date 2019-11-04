How to get more followers on Twitter?

Getting more followers on Twitter isn’t rocket science. In fact, there are many business entities doubling their twitter fan following just by optimizing their Twitter strategy.

With over 336 million monthly active users, Twitter is considered one of the most used social media platforms and it is not wise to leave it out of any marketing campaign is a big mistake.

Getting More Followers on Twitter

There’s a huge misconception that Twitter doesn’t do any good for business. Twitter followers do not have enough potential to generate leads. Well, if employed correctly, the ROI of Twitter is much better than most social media platforms.

However, it’s not an overnight task. Reaching to a few thousand Twitter followers takes time, effort and consistency. In this regard, here are 7 proven tips by Twitter experts to get more followers on Twitter.

#1: Optimize Twitter Profile

The very first step to getting more followers on Twitter is by optimizing your Twitter profile. Here are few tips to optimize a Twitter profile for the better good.

Setting aside the Twitter username, it is recommended to write your full name in the bio. It builds trust with consumers.

In case of a personal account, upload an appropriate picture of your face as the profile picture. Otherwise, you can just upload your brand’s logo or anything that represents the brand.

Add a short yet brief description to help people understand the purpose of the Twitter account.

Upload a header photo that represents your personality or brand.

Add a link to the appropriate website.

#2: Be Consistent

Consistency is the key to success. It is nearly impossible to get started with a Twitter account if you’re only going to post once in a while. If you’ve been able to get away with posting for a week or two using Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, well, that may not be the case with Twitter.

Experts say that tweeting 3-20 times a day is a good practice per your goals and Twitter marketing strategy. Business marketers even hire social media managers to handle Twitter profiles.

#3: Buy Real Twitter Followers

Buying real Twitter followers is also an option – in fact, a really good one. Make sure not to spoil your Twitter account with fake followers, bots, and inactive accounts. Spamming Twitter account with fake followers or bots can spam your account.

In this regard, it is best to buy followers from platforms like https://socialboss.org/buy-twitter-followers/. They’re offering real Twitter followers by promoting your account on different platforms.

#4: Determine the Right Time to Post

Posting the right content at the right time helps in getting maximum engagement and leads. Every social media platform has peak hours and they differ from niche to niche. Overall, Twitter gets the most engagement in the early afternoons and in the morning.

Make sure to conduct a thorough research about Twitter peak hours before you start posting.

#5: Make Use of Visuals

Twitter might be more about textual tweets, but visuals can play a key role in grabbing the user’s attention. It is no rocket science that using visuals with viral content in your Tweet can help in getting more engagements, views, and leads.

#6: Hashtags Work

If you’re not familiar with hangtags, these are search terms that people often use in the Twitter search bar. Regardless of the social media platform, business marketers always recommend making use of hashtags to get more attention.

You can easily find viral hashtags in your niche online and use them at the end of your tweets to get higher engagement and views. Make sure not to use irrelevant hashtags in your tweets as it can backfire.

#7: Share Your Twitter Account

To skyrocket the process, sharing twitter account or tweets to other platforms is a good choice. For instance, if you have a business website or any other social media account with a considerate fan following, you can derive that traffic to Twitter. It is a simple yet effective Twitter marketing strategy

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twitter can be used as more than just a social media platform – as an integrated business tool. But to get it started, you must have a considerate fan following. Following the above-mentioned steps will you start generating a following from day one. Again, it might take months before you are able to get a few thousand followers.

