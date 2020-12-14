How to get more Instagram followers, the easy way

When you look at the Instagram account of popular brands, businesses, or celebrities; you will see that they have millions of IG followers; the question arises that how do they have so many followers? How did they manage to get so many followers?

The answer is simply that they are already popular and already have fan following/ customers, so the day they join any social networking platform, their account is stormed with followers. Now the question arises that is it easy for an individual or a new business to get this many followers? The answer is yes and no.

Yes, because it is not impossible to get as many followers as a popular branch or a celebrity, and no because it will require an immense amount of effort to reach that level. At this stage, besides following other techniques to increase your IG followers, you can simply Buy IG Followers online to give a boost to your IG account.

In this article, we will discuss how you can increase your IG followers through different techniques and what will be the benefits of having more IG followers.

Effective techniques to increase your IG followers:

Instagram has more than 1 billion active users from different countries, cultures, and other choices. So, technically speaking, you have a billion users that can be attracted towards your Instagram Account. Here are some of the practical techniques that will help you in increasing your IG Followers, whether you have a personal account or a business account.

Have a Purpose in Mind:

When you are creating an IG account, you should be clear about your IG account’s purpose. What do you want to do with your IG account? If you wish to create a personal account for sharing your pictures and activities or if you wish to make a business account to promote your business, you need to be very clear about the purpose of your account.

When you are clear about the purpose of your IG account, you can easily design your account that way.

Outlook of the Account:

Your username is the first and most important thing about your IG account. It is your name that will appear in the search results. So, when you are creating an IG account, you should choose a name that is related to you or your business so that it is easy to find out when someone is searching for your account.

Along with the name, you should also write a short two to three words business name with your name, for example, Alexa | Makeup Artist. By doing so, when someone searches for Makeup Artist in the search option, your name will pop up as well.

The second important factor in the outlook of the account is that you should write a brief introduction about yourself or your business in the “About” section of the account so that visitors can have a clear idea regarding the purpose of the account when they visit your account.

Content:

Content is the key to your success in IG. Whether you have a personal account or a business account, whether you want to retain your followers or increase your followers, you need to work on the content that you post. Your content should be in line with the purpose of your IG account and should be appealing to your followers. You should write a proper and interesting description of the posts that you make on your account.

Do not let your followers get bored, so you need to be consistent in posting content to your page. If someday you make 2-3 posts and the other day you don’t, you might lose the interest of your followers. So, what you can do is to design your posts in your free time and schedule your posts so that they can be automatically posted. This will enable you to keep your account active even on days when you are not free to post anything to your account, your account will get updated with the scheduled posts and your audience will stay engaged.

Buy IG Followers:

Whether you are new to IG account or have an old account and you want to give a boost to your follower, one of the most efficient and effective ways to do so is to get IG Followers. There are many websites that offer Buying IG Followers online, but the best place to Buy IG Followers is to buy it from Likes.io.

Likes.io, unlike other websites, offers organic/ real followers by reaching out to IG users and attract those users who have the same likes as your account through a smart targeting mechanism. This way, you have long term followers in a very short time. Likes.io offers a variety of packages that are not affordable but also effective in terms of increasing IG followers.

Collaborate with Other Popular Instagram Users:

Another effective way to promote your IG account or your products is to collaborate with other Popular Instagram Users, also known as Social Media Influencers. Social Media Influencers are those people who have a huge fan following on Instagram. By collaborating with Social Media Influencers for promoting your IG account or your product, they will introduce you to their followers or feature your product on their IG account for some fee that they will charge for promotion. In return, your IG account will end up with new followers.

Benefits of having more IG followers:

As a business account, an increase in followers means an increase in potential customers; hence your sales will increase.

As a personal account, when your followers increase, you will be approached by different brands or marketing agencies to promote their products and in return, you will be paid for sponsorship.

With an increase in your IG followers, your fame will increase as well and who does not want to get famous?

More IG followers mean people have more trust in you. So, you will become a Social Media Influencer.

