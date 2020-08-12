How to get ready to use VOIP services within 24 hours with Freezvon

It really is that quick! The following seven steps are all that’s required to get ready to use VoIP services within 24 hours with Freezvon: Once this process is complete, you will then receive an alert that confirms that the virtual number has been successfully activated.

It really is that quick! The following seven steps are all that’s required to get ready to use VoIP services within 24 hours with Freezvon:

Register your business’s details online, or simply log in to your personal account if you are already registered on the website

Top up your virtual phone credit balance, to cover the cost of connecting the number, as well as the cost for a 1-month subscription

Select the type of number

Select a country

Select a city or choose an operator code

Enable forwarding so that you can receive calls, SMS, or fax

Check over your details and then complete the order

Once this process is complete, you will then receive an alert that confirms that the virtual number has been successfully activated.

What Kinds Of VoIP Services Exist?

Personalized Welcome Message

In addition to benefiting from free or low-cost calls over the internet, VoIP service operators also provide their clients with a range of useful services that help to streamline or support daily business processes. For instance, you could begin by creating a personalized welcome message for your clients.

You can add all sorts of useful information for your clients here while they wait, such as business hours, alternative methods of contact, special business offers, discount programs you are offering, and much more. The main benefit of including this feature would arguably be that it makes your business look far more professional.

Call Recording

Elsewhere, you can add other excellent features such as call recording – to analyze the performance of your customer service agents, to keep track of important order details, and to avoid any potential disputes that you could encounter in the future.

Call Queues

Introducing a call queue enables you to effectively manage the flow of client calls you are receiving. It also reduces the amount of time your clients have to wait. In this day and age, your responsiveness and ability to reduce waiting times could be the difference between you making sales, or losing them.

Call History

Not only does the possession of call history, or ‘call log’, help you to track the people that have called you, and the times at which they called, it can also enable you to perform a deeper analysis in terms of various metrics that will help you to measure the performance of your call center employees. Here are some of the useful metrics that you can track:

Call Volume

Call Abandonment

Occupancy Rate

Average Handling Time

Missed Calls

Call Time

Service Level

Outbound Calls, Contact, and Hit Rate

IVR

The IVR (or Interactive Voice Response) is the typical automated menu that you occasionally hear when you call businesses out of hours, or if they choose to filter calls this way. This menu features a variety of different audio messages that guide the caller and can provide information to them regarding various services that the business offers or answers to any queries they may have.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: