How to integrate effective log management into DevOps workflow

Due to a large amount of data being generated and distributed, log management is an essential activity for any organization. Effective log management helps to keep track of application errors, problems with slow performance, and key issues that affect workflow.

As you keep track of these issues, you prevent them from turning into more serious problems that can cost a company serious money. Here’s how to integrate log management into your IT workflow so you get the benefits from this system.

Log Management: How it Helps

Log management is the process of dealing with the high volume of log messages and the volume of data that is generated in a system. Log management includes the procedures needed to store log messages, how to archive the messages, and how to track them.

Using log analysis tools you generate a picture of how your business is functioning, from the errors generated to the transactions recorded. Log management can be used with a variety of systems including Windows, Linux, and HTTP/S.

Understand the Benefits of Automated Log Management Systems

The crucial benefit of using a central log management system is the ability to see the whole picture (i.e., all the data, all of the time). You may think this will cause more problems than it solves, due to a large amount of data generated. However, most effective log management systems have powerful filters within them to allow you to drill down to the most useful subsets of data. You can see the big picture, but you choose what picture you are looking at.

Log management helps you to identify the issues and trends that are happening right across the systems. And by using log analysis tools you can monitor how these issues and trends affect each other, and how data are connected. The key advantage of this is time-saving. You don’t have to switch between different views. Most log management packages integrate all necessary data harvested into one place.

Being able to see what is happening is one thing; being able to proactively act on this is another. Log management is a way of transforming searches into alerts and reports. These can be transmitted across different devices in order to grant the most useful levels of transparency. In essence, it becomes easier to spot problems – and even spot problems before they happen. When this is possible you can quickly notify the relevant people in order to prevent potentially catastrophic issues occurring.

Integrating Log Management Into Your DevOps Workflow

Putting a great system in place to handle effective log management will definitely improve the DevOps workflow in your systems. This will save you time and will save you money, in the long run. This is because you are better able to troubleshoot the issues that are likely to cause problems. You can use this strategic knowledge across all services and devices. A log management service brings all these benefits in one convenient package.

