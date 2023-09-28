How to preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get ready to flex those credit cards. The Meta Quest 3, the latest brainchild of our beloved tech overlord Mark Zuckerberg, has finally been unveiled and is now up for grabs.

Well, not literally; you still have to wait until October 10 for the official launch. But hey, you can pre-order it from places like Best Buy, Amazon, and various other retailers, so that’s something.

So, if you’re ready to take your VR ambitions to the next level and ready to pony up the funds to get a Meta Quest 3, we’ll show you how and where to put your preorder.

Because come October 10, you won’t have to brave the outside world or wait around in line like some jerk.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Where to preorder the Meta Quest 3

The base 128GB model, priced at a cool $499.99, comes with a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “That’s $200 more than the Quest 2!” And you’d be right.

But remember folks, inflation is a thing. Plus, you’re getting an upcoming VR RPG worth $59.99 thrown in for free. So, it’s not all bad news.

For those with deeper pockets, the 512GB version retails for $649.99 and includes a six-month Meta Quest+ subscription.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

This gets you access to two “hand-picked” VR titles per month. They’ll stay in your library for as long as you subscribe, which is a sweet deal if you ask me.

Source: Meta

Now, let’s talk about the tech.

Zuck himself has hyped up the Quest 3 as “the first mainstream mixed-reality headset” and “the most powerful Meta Quest yet.” It runs on a new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor for faster load times and crisper details in heavy games.

And get this: it’s got a new pancake lens design featuring two 90Hz LCD displays at 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, plus two RGB cameras that support full-color Passthrough.

Even with all these upgrades, it’s sleeker and 40 percent thinner than the Quest 2. That’s like going from a chunky KitKat to a slimline Hershey’s bar.

Specification Detail Product Meta Quest 3 Type Mixed Reality Headset Price $499.99 for 128GB, $649.99 for 512GB Release Date October 10 Key Features – Breakthrough mixed reality experiences

– 30% leap in visual resolution compared to Quest 2

– 40% louder audio range than Quest 2

– Thinner profile with balanced weight distribution Performance Double the graphic processing power of Quest 2, powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform Display and Optics 4K+ Infinite Display, nearly 30% leap in resolution compared to Quest 2, 25 pixels per degree and 1,218 pixels per inch Comfort and Customization Redesigned, thinner profile, more customizable fit, soft adjustable strap design Sound Enhanced sound clarity and bass performance, 40% louder audio range than Quest 2

Don’t miss out, preorder the Meta Quest 3 today

The Quest 3 ships with two new Touch Plus controllers, which have an updated ring-free design and immersive haptic feedback functionality.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But hey, they’re probably too busy counting pre-order cash.

Preorder Now Meta Quest 3 VR Headset $499.99 The Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset is ready for release, with pre-orders open before an October 10 release date. The latest Meta headset comes with a host of new hardware upgrades and features, with over 100 new and upgraded titles coming to the storefront throughout the rest of 2023. Check Availability See Preorder Offer KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news