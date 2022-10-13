How to preorder the Meta Quest Pro

Meta revealed its $1,499 Quest Pro headset at its annual Meta Connect conference on October 11. The headset officially launches on October 25, but you can preorder the Meta Quest Pro right now.

Meta’s new Quest Pro is a big step over the current Quest 2. It allows users to multitask in a virtual workspace with up to three virtual monitors that overlay directly over your actual workspace.

Plus, it features real-time expression tracking so your avatar can mimic your expressions in virtual meetings. With the new Snapdragon XR2+ and 12GB of ram, the Quest Pro delivers 50 percent more power than the Quest 2.

Here’s what to know about snagging your own Quest Pro when it finally releases.

Preorder the Meta Quest Pro

Image: Meta

Meta revealed the Quest Pro in early October, with plans to release the device on October 25. However, the device is already available for preorder today from a few different places.

You might think that Meta would limit preorders to the Meta website. And while you can preorder the Quest Pro from Meta directly, it’s not your only option. Check out the preorder options below.

As you can see, you have a few different options for where you want to preorder the Meta Quest Pro. No matter which platform you decide to use for your preorder, the price remains the same.

So there’s no benefit to choosing one platform over the other. The headset releases on the same date, October 25, on all three platforms listed above.

Image: Meta

The Quest Pro features several improvements over its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2. It’s slimmed down by around 40 percent in a much more ergonomic design than the Quest 2.

Meta has also revamped the controller for the Quest Pro, filled with cameras for self-tracking. That allows for more slimmed-down controllers, as well, creating a much more ergonomic experience overall on the Quest Pro.

If you’re looking to take a major step up from the Quest 2, check out the new Meta Quest Pro. Again, preorders are live today, and the first deliveries of the headset will begin on October 25.

