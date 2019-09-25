How to recover deleted data from an Android phone?

Have you deleted all of your data on your Android smartphone by mistake? And looking for ways to recover it then you are in the right place. A person can lose its Android phone data after a factory reset. Some of the people reset their phone to factory settings due to some issues.

After a factory reset, all of your data such as docs, photos, settings, etc. deleted too. There are many reasons for factory reset such as virus attacks, equipment failure, and software crash. In this article, we are going to share some ways to recover your Android phone data.

In case the following methods do not work for you then you may need an Android data recovery service. They will help recover all of your important data.

Methods to Recover Android Data After Factory Reset

Suppose your child is playing games on your smartphone. But he accidentally reset your factory settings without backup then you are in a real problem. Anyhow, there are still some ways to recover the data. There are two following methods to recover it.

Recover from Your Google Account

People are smart these days and many of them use cloud services such as Google or the phone manufacturers cloud services to back up their data. These services backup all of your data regularly so you can recover it after a factory reset. That is why; we strongly recommend our readers to synchronize their data with their Google account. After factory reset, log in with that same account and allow it to restore the data.

Recover from Local Backup

Another way to recover your data is from a local backup. If your smartphone has an app that backup your data regularly in an external card. Then you can use this backup to recover all of your data. These kinds of apps are usually offered by the mobile manufacturer and very handy for restoring the backup.

Recover the Data Without Backup

If you do not have any kind of backup then you might not be able to recover your data. Or maybe you have lost your backup file. In these kinds of situations, you can use a professional data recovery software.

There are many software’s available, you can search on the google for a free data recovery software. Using such software, you can recover photos, videos, Whatsapp messages, call logs, documents, etc. All you need to do is to install this software on your computer and then attach your android phone via USB cable.

Moreover, you need to enable the debugging mode on your smartphone. After that, the software will recognize your device and will provide you with all the details. Select the data you want to recover and click restore.

Tips for You

No matter, there are ways to recover your data without backup. But there is a chance that the full data will not recover after a factory reset. That is why; we strongly recommend to frequently backup all of your android phone data before resetting your smartphone.

