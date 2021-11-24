How to recover deleted voice memos on iPhone: 4 easy methods

Have you ever deleted a voice memo on your iPhone by accident? If so, don’t worry. Without a doubt, some voice memos are extremely important. The moment one realizes that the voice memos have somehow been deleted, one starts to feel stressed and anxious. However, there are ways to recover the lost data.

How to recover deleted voice memos? How do you go about recovering that data? How can you find out what information is stored in those voice memos that have been deleted? Read this article to find out how to recover recently deleted voice memos.

Part 1: How to Recover Deleted Voice Memos – 4 Best Ways

Method Set up Backup Duration Voice Memos app’s Recently Deleted folder Not required 30 days iMyFone D-Back required Depends on subscription and software in use iTunes required unlimited iCloud required unlimited

Directly Recover Deleted Voice Memos on iPhone (within 30 Days)

If you deleted the voice memos within the last 30 days, you may be able to recover them directly from your iPhone. This method works if you’ve recently deleted a few memos and they’re still visible in your Voice Memos app’s Recently Deleted folder. If this is the case, you should take the following steps to recover deleted voice memos:

Step 1:

Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone

Tap on the list of memos you have recorded

Locate the deleted memo(s)

Touch and hold down on a particular memo until you see an option to “Recover” the voice memos.

Step 2:

Selecting Recover will prompt you with whether or not you want to recover all the memos listed or only the one(s) you have selected.

Step 3:

Confirm your selection by clicking “Recover.” Your voice memo(s) will be recovered and saved in a new location on your phone.

It is important to note that if you have existing voice memos stored in the same location, recovering deleted voice memos may result in the deletion of those present memos from your iPhone. If you’re concerned about that possibility or didn’t find the deleted voice memos, try one of the other methods in this article.

Recover Voice Memos with Third-party Toolkit Apps like iMyFone D-Back (No backup needed)

Third-party toolkit apps like iMyFone D-Back are great because they do all of the work for you. It’s simple to use and doesn’t require any technical knowledge at all! You don’t even need to have a backup set up in your iPhone to make use of such apps and recover deleted voice memos.

Just install it onto your computer, then connect your iOS device with a USB cable. You can access all deleted voice memos from your iPhone through the built-in file manager.

Step one: Download and install iMyFone D-Back onto your desktop or laptop.

Step two: Connect your iPhone to the computer with a USB cable once it has been installed. You should see all of those deleted voice memos appear in the file manager within seconds!

Step three: Just select them, preview them if you wish to do so, then click “Recover”.

You can also use the tool to recover deleted voice memos selectively from iTunes backup.

You can now take advantage of iMyFone’s Black Friday sale. When you buy a D-Back to backup and later restore your important voice memos, you will also receive a free iTransor lite. iTransor lite is another amazing software solution by iMyFone. You can use it to transfer your data from your iOS device, iCloud backup, and iTunes in a swift manner. Now click here for more.

Recover Deleted Voice Memos with iTunes (Need iTunes Backup)

If you have backed up your device with iTunes before deleting those voice memos, then all of the files that were on it at the time should be restored onto your new iPhone. This will bring back all of those recently deleted items and make them available to access again!

Step one: Launch the iTunes app on the desktop or laptop that was used for backing it up.

Step two: Connect your new iOS device with a USB cable and wait until it has been detected by iTunes automatically. Once that process is finished, click on the device’s name from within iTunes and check the “Restore Backup” option.

Step three: Click on this selection, then choose a backup file to restore from your iPhone. All deleted voice memos that were once stored in it should now be restored onto your new iOS device!

If you don’t have any backups stored on this computer, make sure to back up all of your important files before accidentally deleting them in the future! This way you’ll be prepared to restore deleted voice memos if something like this ever happens again.

Recover Voice Memos from iCloud (Need iCloud backup)

Are you trying to recover deleted voice memos without having to spend any money? There is one way left! You can try using the built-in settings tools within iOS itself. By following the following steps you will be to find deleted voice memos in your iPhone’s settings and recover them. Here’s how to do it.

Step one: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step two: Tap on General in the menu that pops up at the bottom of the screen next.

Step three: Next, tap Reset near the top center of the page. Scroll down and select Erase All Content And Settings.

Step four: Your iPhone will reboot, don’t worry! This is normal. When you set up your device again, any lost files should be found in the same place they were originally stored on your phone before it was deleted or formatted.

Step five: You can then get to work copying them back into their original file structures if need be for safekeeping and easy access.

Part 2: Some Related Questions You May Want to Know

Here we list two related questions you may want to know. Don’t hesitate to check if you need.

Q1. How Do I Backup My Voice Memos?

If you’ve ever accidentally deleted voice memos or lost your iPhone, you may be wondering how to retrieve deleted voice memos on your iPhone. As a result, it is always preferable to be prepared ahead of time. You must back up your voice memos to do so. The three methods listed below will assist you in recovering deleted voice memos from your iPhone.

1: Backup Voice Memos with iTunes

iTunes is a commonly used iPhone backup program. To create a backup of your voice memos do the following steps:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone with a PC or Mac using a USB cable

Step 2: Launch iTunes and locate your iPhone in the top bar

Step 3: Tap the iPhone icon and click on “Music” shown on the left side of your screen

Step 4: Tick “Apply” and Sync” buttons to back up voice memos from your iPhone to iTunes

It’s done. Now, you can easily recover deleted voice memos whenever and wherever you want.

2. Backup Voice Memos with iCloud

You can also use iCloud to create a backup for your voice memos. However, you must keep in mind that restoring deleted voice memos through iCloud will erase all content from your iPhone. This is the only downside of using iCloud for backup.

To do so you would have to open the voice memo app, select a certain voice memo and then click on the share option. Here, choose “Add to iCloud Drive” and your voice memos backup has started.

3. Backup Voice Memos with Email

Some voice memos are really important. You can’t risk losing them. Therefore, one quick way to backup is by using email. Open the voice memo app on your iPhone select the important voice memo you want a backup for and send it to some of your other accounts using email. You can restore deleted voice memos from there in case the need arises.

Q2. Where Did My Voice Memo Disappear to?

Generally, this has to do with the fact that iOS caches voice memos in an invisible folder for some time (you can find out by checking the Never Keep Audio Recordings option within the Voice Memo app).

If your Voice Memo is not available on your iPhone after deleting call history/iMessages/SMSs etc., it may still be in the invisible folder. If you want to find out if your voice memo is in the invisible folder:

Open iTunes and plug in your iPhone.

Click on your device (the small icon with a phone under it).

Finally, go to File Sharing and click on Voice Memos. Sorted by date, scroll down to find the .m4a file of your deleted voice memo.

Final Words

The purpose of this article is to equip you with enough knowledge to protect and retrieve your valuable voice memos. So, the next time you’re wondering how to recover deleted voice memos on your iPhone, you’ll have an answer!

Depending on how much time and money you have available, you can choose from a variety of methods mentioned above. Simply follow one of our simple steps which work best for your situation, and you’ll have your voice memos back on your device in no time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: