How to remove a malware infection from your phone

How often do you use your phone? A lot? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Pretty much everyone in the modern age uses their mobile phones day in, day out, and while there are amazing devices that can achieve so much, there may be times where something happens, and you end up with a virus or malware infection. Perhaps you downloaded an app from a bad website or opened an email attachment, and now you feel your phone is infected.

What can you do about it?

In today’s cyber security Brisbane guide, we’re going to talk you through the step-by-step process for removing malware infections from your phone and getting it back to a good, healthy working condition.

Check for the Signs

First, you need to make sure you’re dealing with a malware infection, so you need to take a moment to look for the signs. Some of the most common include things like:

● Pop-up ads appearing on your phone all the time

● The battery draining incredibly quickly

● An unexpected rise in your phone bills

● You find yourself signed up to premium-message SMS services

● New apps are appearing on your device you don’t remember downloading

● Apps are taking a long time to open and load

● Your phone is running at much slower speeds

If you match some or even all of these signs, then yes, the chances are your device is infected with malware, and you’ll need to get rid of it. You might not know where this malware came from or how it got onto your phone, but don’t worry. It’s possible to sort it out.

Removing the Malware

The first thing you need to do is to get yourself a phone security application, which is basically anti-virus like you would have on your computer, but for your phone. You can do this by heading over to the Google Play Store and downloading from a company like Avast, McAfee, Norton, or even Google’s own Google Play Protect. All do a pretty good job, and it simply depends on your own preference.

Download and install the app, usually, you’ll need to make an account and sign up for a subscription, and then use the scanning tool to locate the known malware problem. Once discovered, the same apps should be able to remove the malware and get your phone back into working condition.

In some cases, this may not work, or you may remove the malware and still find your phone is running slow or think something isn’t quite right.

If this is the case, then hard factory reset your phone by navigating Settings > System > Reset Options > Erase All Data.

Warning, this will literally erase everything on your phone, so if there’s anything you want to keep, like messages or photos and so on, make sure you’re backing them up to your computer or Cloud service first. When you’re done, simply allow the factory reset process to run and then set your phone up again as though you’re turning it on for the first time, and you’ll be good to go!

Summary

As you can see, removing malware infections from your phone doesn’t have to be a big issue. Still, there’s no doubt that you should always be aware of what you’re downloading and where you’re downloading it from, and make sure you’re running protection software at all times to stop this from becoming an issue in the first place.

