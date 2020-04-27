How to replace the RAM of your laptop?

Whether your laptop’s RAM is malfunctioning or you just need to upgrade it, you’ll need to replace RAM of your laptop. Like always, you must be tempted to take the DIY approach and if you have moderate expertise you can very well be able to do that efficiently too. Let’s run you through the step-by-step procedure to replace your laptop’s RAM without any trouble.

Replacing RAM

Here are the steps you need to follow for upgrading your laptop’s RAM on your own.

Open the laptop case to reveal the panel containing the RAM. Use a sharp knife for separating the panel from the laptop’s chassis. Apply firm and even force to do so. Move clockwise around the panel and pry up every inch of plastic until the panel goes loose. The RAM will now be visible. Most laptops have a couple of DIMM slots to host RAM and they lay one above the other. The DIMM slot on top has to be removed for accessing the one at the bottom. As there are only a couple of slots and they’re both occupied usually, the experts at Master Computer in Australia say that upgrading the RAM will require you to buy two more DIMMs with greater capacity for RAM upgrade. Press the tabs on either side of the slot containing the RAM for taking out the removable. Simultaneously push both the sides outwards and the RAM stick will be released. Once the RAM stick rises up a little, you can simply take it out. Follow the same procedure on the other DIMM. Install new RAM simply by placing it in the slot and pushing down so that it gets locked into the brackets. You don’t have to apply too much force here again. If you feel something is wrong and the RAM is not held into its place, you might be installing it in the wrong position. For proper installation, the DIMM and the socket notches must line up.

DIY Or Repair Shops?

Well, as much as you might want to do it on your own, it is always recommended that you hire professionals to do the job. If you are in the UK, Geeks callout would be a good choice for such computer repairs and upgrades.

The reason why expert help should be acquired is that even though you might be able to replace the RAM successfully, you risk messing up other hardware in the process. So, let the experts do their job and simply enjoy using your upgraded laptop once everything is ready.

