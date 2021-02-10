How to save money building your first gaming PC

Most game enthusiasts prefer building their gaming PC instead of buying one. However, if you don’t do thorough research on how to choose the right parts, first-timer PC builders can end up spending a lot of money. PC builders who are knowledgeable about graphics technology, the hardware market, and PC gaming can save a considerable amount of money.

As a rule of thumb, selecting the right combination of PC parts depending on your needs and determining where the value is in the hardware market is crucial if you are looking to save money. Follow these tips to help you save money when building your first gaming PC:

Use the Right Resources

For first-timers using the right sources to gather information is crucial to avoid making mistakes or stalling the building process. Remember, you can research online on a website, forum, or employee from a nearby store or a friend.

The main objective is to seek professional advice or double-check to confirm what you are doing is right. Building a gaming PC is challenging and daunting for first-timers. However, using the right resources can help them make the right choices, save money and enjoy the PC building process.

Use Old Parts

Depending on the games you play, you can use old parts from existing computers instead of buying new ones. If you are looking to save money, scavenging parts from your PC is a great move. Alternatively, if you or your friends have old PCs, you can use some of the old parts to build a new gaming PC.

However, there are a few drawbacks of using old parts from existing computers. The old parts might not be compatible with the latest parts you will purchase. Also, old parts might not last a lifetime. Therefore, you may have to change these parts after some time, thus end up spending more.

When using parts from existing computers, avoid reusing the motherboard, graphics card, memory, power supply, and processor to avoid having future problems. These parts might be outdated or breakdown right after building your gaming PC.

When buying the core parts of your PC, buying new parts is the best option. Buying from a local store is a good move because you can return the parts if they do not work. Also, buying new parts from a local store can help you get new ideas from an expert. You can buy old parts from Craigslist, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace. Remember, buying old parts online is risky. Ergo, take your time to research thoroughly to avoid making a mistake or getting scammed.

Determine Where and How to Get the Best Deals

Image: DontPayFull

Finding the best deals is not easy, especially when building a gaming PC for the first time. Knowing where, how, and when to get the best deals can help you save money.

To get the best deals waiting for one of the big sales days is the best approach, for example, Cyber Monday, Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, and the Holiday Shopping Season. To get the best deals, DontPayFull is also a great platform to use.

If you understand how rebates work, you can use them to save money when buying new parts. Since most parts come with a rebate from the manufacturer, you need to follow the stipulations stated when submitting the rebate. Although it may take a while to get your money back, doing it right can save you a considerable amount of money.

Alternatively, look for combo deals since you need different parts for your gaming PC. Therefore, if you bundle different parts together, you can get great deals and save money. However, rebates and combo deals require thorough research, ample time, and patience to get the best deals available on the market.

Buy What You Need

Before you start buying new parts, it is essential to know the games you play, how you will use your gaming PC, and the components you need. To save money, avoid buying unnecessary parts.

For example, you do not have to invest in an optical drive because nowadays you can download games and programs online. After careful planning and thorough research, it is prudent to scrutinize your list. You will find other cheaper alternatives, thus save money in the long run.

Avoid Aesthetics

Although this depends on preference and choice, you can skip aesthetics if you are on a tight budget. Provided the gaming PC is working efficiently, spending a lot of money to buy a fancy casing is not worth it. Flashy aesthetic features will only cost you a lot of money, which you were trying to save.

When you save money building your first gaming PC, you can buy better core components for your system to increase performance or use it elsewhere. You do not need to spend a lot of money building a gaming PC if you follow the tips explained above. However, it would be best to spend a lot of time researching and seeking help from the experts to do it right.

